Little Tikes® Story Dream Machine™ Launches All-New Story Collections for the Fall and Holidays in Partnership with Paramount®, DreamWorks Animation, The Pinkfong Company, and The Jim Henson Company®

Just in time for holiday gifting, the parent-loved story projector adds beloved names to their portfolio with stories from PAW Patrol®, Baby Shark™, How to Train Your Dragon™ and Fraggle Rock®

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Tikes Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA), announced today their all-new Little Tikes® Story Dream Machine™ fall story collections. The new collections feature stories from some of today’s most popular children’s entertainment franchises, including Baby Shark™, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon™, Fraggle Rock®, and PAW Patrol®. Now with more than 100 titles in the Little Tikes Story Dream Machine library, kids and parents alike can enjoy endless storytime with their favorite on- and off-screen characters, from DreamWorks’ Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon to Paramount’s Marshall in PAW Patrol.

First launched in August 2023, the Little Tikes Story Dream Machine quickly gained popularity after parents flocked to TikTok to share their love for the new retro-style projector. Since then, Little Tikes has introduced a variety of expansion packs from notable licensors. With their new fall story packs, Little Tikes is thrilled to reveal Paramount®, The Pinkfong Company, DreamWorks Animation and The Jim Henson Company® as the latest collaborators on their list of premium entertainment partners.

“With new stories from some of the biggest names in children’s entertainment, we predict Story Dream Machine’s expanded story packs will take over Christmas stockings and top wishlists this year,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “Featured on the U.S. Walmart 2024 Top Toys List, the Little Tikes Story Dream Machine is loved by both parents and kids for its multi-faceted features, unique educational experience and portability. We see this toy as a timeless classic in the making that families will introduce to their kids for generations to come.”

Collaborating with worldwide phenomena PAW Patrol and Baby Shark, the Little Tikes Story Dream Machine appeals to the millions of kids ages three to six who are captivated by these series. It brings the stories of these kid-loved franchises to life in an innovative story form with the Baby Shark Family and PAW Patrol Hero collections, allowing kids to feel empowered to develop their reading skills with the help of their favorite narrators. Young fans will delight in knowing that their favorites get to join them at storytime and parents will rest easy knowing their kids can engage with the fandom in a whole new, screen-free way.

As the master toy licensee of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock™, the latest series from the masters at The Jim Henson Company, MGA Entertainment is also proud to bring even more toys to their Fraggle Rock offerings. Following the launch of their lineup of hyper-realistic plush toys, MGA expands the Fraggle Rock IP with the Fraggle Rock collection. Stories include Fraggle Countdown, What’s a Fraggle and Wembley Fraggle’s Big, Bigger, Biggest.

Other fall story collections available now include:

DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders – in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences

– in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Toothless – in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences

– in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences Eric Carle Swim, Climb, Crawl – in collaboration with The World of Eric Carle

– in collaboration with The World of Eric Carle Huff and Puff – in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers

– in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers I Want To Be: Dream Big – in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers

– in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers I Want To Be: Helper – in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers

– in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers Little Golden Book Animals – in collaboration with Random House Children’s Books

in collaboration with Random House Children’s Books Little Golden Book Favorites - in collaboration with Random House Children’s Books

in collaboration with Random House Children’s Books Mighty Truck – in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers

in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers Snowy Day – in collaboration with Random House Children’s Books



The Story Dream Machine allows children to watch, listen, and read along to their favorite stories in a fun and unique way. Colorful lights and sound effects help each story magically unfold while the white noise machine and nightlight soothes children at bedtime, making it the ultimate parent hack. Perfect for holiday gifting or adding to your existing Little Tikes library, the Story Dream Machine story collections are available now at all major retailers (each story collection sold separately). All collections include three story cartridges and one exclusive, interactive character topper that unlocks more light and sound effects when set to nightlight mode.

To learn more about Little Tikes and the Story Dream Machine visit https://www.littletikes.com or engage with the brand on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

About Little Tikes

The Little Tikes Company, founded in 1969 in Hudson, Ohio, USA, is a manufacturer and marketer or durable, high-quality, and engaging children’s products. Since becoming a part of the MGA Entertainment family in November 2006, Little Tikes has been taken to new heights through exciting product innovation, strategic marketing, and licensed partnerships. Little Tikes believes that that every day is an opportunity for new adventures, with more and more for a child to experience and discover. Active and imaginative play are essential to learning and early development skills, so we make toys that spark curiosity, wonder and creativity for kids of all ages. To find out more about Little Tikes visit https://www.littletikes.com and follow YouTube, Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

###

Attachments

Hailey Peterson FINN Partners for MGA Entertainment mga@finnpartners.com MGA Newsroom MGA Entertainment +1.818.221.4431 news@mgae.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.