A. Duie Pyle Recognized as Schneider’s Supply Chain Distribution Management 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 100-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces Schneider, a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, named it the 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year.

The judging for this award was based on Pyle’s performance over the past year, including criteria such as on-time service, primary tender acceptance, number of turnbacks and an overall carrier quality score. Schneider worked with other members of its internal supply chain and distribution management team to gather additional feedback on customer service and account management, recognizing Pyle for supporting a wide range of customer accounts, as well as for its enhanced visibility and dependability.

The supply chain constantly evolves, emphasizing the need for versatile, dynamic and trustworthy carrier partners. For the past 100 years, Pyle has adapted to these changes by expanding its service offerings, actively listening to clients and continuing to broaden its geographical footprint with recent facility openings in Allentown, Pa., Camp Hill, Pa., Bangor, Maine and Maspeth, N.Y.

“Our customers trust the Pyle team to deliver exceptional supply chain solutions and create strategic plans to help them achieve their goals,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “Exemplifying discretionary effort, the Pyle team consistently surpasses expectations and remains committed to driving results and providing excellent service to our partners and customers alike, as shown by this recognition from Schneider.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

