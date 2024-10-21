ManTech Opens Center for Innovation and Partnership in Hawaii to Support Department of Defense Missions in the Indo-Pacific

HONOLULU and HERNDON, VA., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, today opened its new Innovation and Partnership Center in Hawaii (named Kūmaumau). This center expands the company’s support of U.S. Department of Defense missions in the Indo-Pacific region. Strategically located in Honolulu’s growing hi-tech corridor, ManTech’s new facility will play a pivotal role in advancing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command missions.

The Kūmaumau Center will deliver cutting-edge capabilities to ensure U.S. military forces maintain dominance across both physical and digital battlefields. These include solutions for mitigating Contested Logistics, enhancing Integrated Missile Systems, advancing fixed and undersea intelligence surveillance, providing C5ISR support, and deploying Data @ the Edge technologies for secure communications in challenging environments. The center will also focus on Full-Spectrum Cyber capabilities to protect against emerging digital threats.

“ManTech has an enduring commitment to supporting defense and national security objectives from the vital hub of Hawaii,” said David Hathaway, President of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “Our new Innovation Center will build on this platform of mission success by developing, testing and deploying advanced technology solutions that provide our warfighters and partners with an all-important edge in combat scenarios.”

“As a long-term member of Hawaii’s community, we have designed Kūmaumau as a hub for collaboration with local businesses, universities, and international partners to support national security,” said Byron K.W. Leong, ManTech’s Executive Director, U.S. Indo-Pacific Business Development. “This new facility underscores ManTech’s dedication to pioneering mission-critical technology committing to the creation of career opportunities for the people and businesses of Hawaii.”

ManTech Innovation Center

SALT at Our Kaka’ako

680 Ala Moana Blvd - Suite 103 Honolulu, HI 96813

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies as a 55-year Industry Partner with the Federal Government. We are a leading mission and enterprise technology provider that powers AI, full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, high-end digital engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 703-498-7315

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d64b7873-d3f3-49f2-bb4a-abe3e9c910f2

