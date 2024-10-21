West Virginia's early voting in-person period begins Wednesday, October 23

Charleston, W.Va. – Registered West Virginia voters wanting to participate in the November General Election will be given the opportunity to vote early and in person starting on Wednesday, October 23.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, West Virginia offers 10 days of early voting, including two Saturdays, between October 23 and November 2. Early voting takes place in each county courthouse or annex in all 55 counties. Additionally, some counties offer community voting locations throughout the county. A complete list of early voting locations can be found HERE.

Early voting locations are open Monday through Friday during the same regular hours that the county courthouse is open, as well as from 9:00am until 5:00pm on Saturdays October 26 and November 2.

Voters can view their sample ballot before voting by requesting from their county clerk or looking it up online HERE.

Secretary Warner is reminding all early voters to bring a form of personal identification with them. Identification requirements are available HERE.

Absentee by-mail voting is only available to certain eligible voters. To find out if you are eligible to vote an absentee-by-mail ballot, contact your county clerk or read more at GoVoteWV.com​.

Secretary Warner also reminds voters that there are only two trusted sources for election information in West Virginia: the WV Secretary of State's Office and your county clerk.