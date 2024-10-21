Fortifying Healthcare: Cybersecurity Market Poised to Reach $57.25 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Threats | says AMR

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare cyber security market size generated $12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.25 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2268 The volume of cyber-attacks in the healthcare and medicine sector has grown considerably over the last few decades, as has the severity of these cyber-attacks. Hackers target patient medical and billing information that can then be sold for insurance fraud purposes. Moreover, IoT powered medical devices can be remotely tampered by cyber-criminals. Such factors have led both the healthcare industry and the government to realize the seriousness of the situation and enforce strict cyber security standards in order to safeguard the healthcare infrastructure and data. Furthermore, key factor that drive the growth of the healthcare cyber security market includes growth in incidences of patient data breaches. In addition, demand for security and privacy of personal information positively impacts the growth of the healthcare cyber security industry. However, high implementation cost of healthcare cyber security solutions hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in the cyber threat detection and mitigation are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the healthcare cyber security market during the forecast period.Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market . Furthermore, regulatory and government policies that encourage the healthcare business to strengthen its security standards have a favorable impact on the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. On the contrary, high installation cost of healthcare cyber security solutions impedes the market growth. However, rise in digital dependence and industry 4.0 trends present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-cyber-security-market/purchase-options 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the network security segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare cyber security industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the application security segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of device security segment.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly around one-third of the total share . However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to dominatethe market share in terms of revenue by 2030.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,Northrop Grumma Corporation,Symantec Corporation,Sensato Investors,Cisco Systems, Inc.,IBM Corporation,FireEye, Inc.,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Kaspersky Lab,MACAFEE, INC.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2268 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:👉More than ever before, healthcare professionals need to protect their medical equipment and information nowadays. 👉More than ever before, healthcare professionals need to protect their medical equipment and information nowadays. The rise of IoT and cloud devices in the healthcare business has increased the potential of a cyber-attack during the pandemic.👉The demand for healthcare cyber security solutions is growing as the threat landscape widens and hackers develop incredibly advanced tools and techniques to target healthcare firms, get data access, and hold data and networks for ransom (ransomware attacks).

