Revolutionizing Supply Chains: Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market to Surpass $15.2 Billion Globally by 2030 | AMR

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market size was accounted for $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1903 Cold chain tracking and monitoring refer to the process of maintaining a given temperature range of products and tracking perishable products with the help of a series of control devices and sensors. It is primarily used to maintain & extend the life of products such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. Monitoring, storage, and transportation are the crucial factors in the cold chain to avoid degradation in the quality of the shipments. At present, the tracking & monitoring of logistics is handled by sensors, microcontrollers, and even IoT capabilities to ensure safe handling of cold assets across the supply chain.Rise in focus on quality & product sensitivity, increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses, and pharmaceutical sector drive the growth of the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market . However, lack of standardization and high operational cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of RFID technologies for cold chain applications and research for advancements in cold chain software are expected to open new opportunities in the future.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒➤The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the cold chain tracking and monitoring industry by slowing down the logistics services, closure of workplaces, and restrictions on travel hampering business growth with the increasing panic among the customer segments.➤Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, leading to border closures that restricted the movement of transportation & logistics services.➤The global business outlook has changed dramatically post COVID-19 health crisis.➤However, among all that difficulty, cold chain monitoring companies have responded to the COVID-19 crisis with surprising success along with increased safety measures & implementation of new technologies.➤For the requirement of pharmaceutical products by the countries during the peak point of pandemic, most of the governments got collaborated with UNICEF to establish effective cold chain systems for vaccines storage.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the food & beverage segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, the hardware segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers an analysis of the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1903 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬,𝐋𝐋𝐂,𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫& 𝐂𝐨. 𝐀𝐆,𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭,𝐄𝐋𝐏𝐑𝐎-𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐒 𝐀𝐆,𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬,𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐛, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐎𝐑𝐁𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌,𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲,𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fourth-party-logistics-market - Fourth Party Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-logistics-market-A10272 - Drone logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Application, by End-Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-forklift-market-A09607 - Autonomous Forklift Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Tonnage, by Navigation Technology, by End Use, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

