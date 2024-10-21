Forum on review and prospects of ‘one country, two systems’ policy held at UM

MACAU, October 21 - In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the University of Macau (UM) and the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau of the Macao SAR have jointly organised the ‘Forum on “One Country, Two Systems” with Macao Characteristics: Review and Prospects’. The forum has brought together prominent political figures, scholars, and experts to UM to review the successful implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy in Macao and to explore the future development of the city.

Speaking at the event, Yonghua Song, rector of UM, said that with the support of the central government and under the leadership of the Macao SAR Government, Macao has fully and accurately implemented the ‘one country, two systems’ policy over the past 25 years, resulting in significant economic growth, social stability and prosperity, and improved governance. He noted that Macao has leveraged its institutional strengths to maintain close ties with mainland China and play an important role in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Cheong Chok Man, director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, said that Macao’s achievements over the past 25 years are a testament to the successful implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy, adding that Macao will make greater contributions to national development and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

During the two-day forum, distinguished scholars, political figures, and experts from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao will deliver keynote speeches on Macao’s political, socio-cultural, and economic development. Representatives from UM and the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau agree that the forum provides a platform for promoting academic exchanges and enhancing Macao’s role in national development. They also look forward to more similar events in the future.