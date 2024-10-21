2024 Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale opens in Hangzhou Macao artists showcase city's cultural context with creative works

MACAU, October 21 - Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, presented by the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and the China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., the Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale was inaugurated on 18 October at the Gongwang Art Museum, Fuyang, in Hangzhou. The opening ceremony was attended by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, and by the participating local artists. The touring exhibition will also be held in Hangzhou, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing until August 2025. Since its first edition in 2008, the Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale has been an important platform for promoting exchange between artists from the Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, and has become a major event for cultural exchange among the three regions.

Themed “Integration and Dialogue”, the Biennale features visual arts, intangible cultural heritage and design, technological innovation, and social design, among others, aiming to build a platform for cultural dialogue between Hong Kong, Macao and cities of Mainland China, and showing the development of urban culture, as well as the unique cultural landscape and spirit of the contemporary city fostered by the convergence of diverse cultures. Macao’s exhibition section is dedicated to “Not Macao, But Named Macao”, with the participation of ten local artists, including Cai Guo Jie, Ieong Wan Si, Im Fong, Lam Im Peng, Lo Hio Ieng, Lou Kam Ieng, Ng Sang Kei, Ricardo Filipe dos Santos Meireles, Sit Ka Kit and Xie Yun. The exhibition features a total of 30 pieces/sets of contemporary artworks in a variety of forms including oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, photography, mixed media, video, digital moving images, installations and space for immersive experiences, revealing the artists’ understanding and impression to Macao and their emotional ties with the city.