Kraig Biocraft Laboratories to Host Upcoming Investor Web Conference Highlighting Commercialization Progress of Spider Silk Technologies

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, today announced plans to host an investor web conference in the coming weeks. This conference will provide an in-depth review of the Company's progress over the past twelve months in commercializing its revolutionary spider silk technology.

As part of Kraig Labs' ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, the upcoming conference will cover recent advancements, detailed production metrics, and critical advancements accelerating the Company's trajectory to bring its spider silk technology to market. Attendees can expect insights into total spider silk production, the development of next-generation spider silk fibers, targeted markets for early adoption, projections for production levels in 2024, and how these innovations are set to transform the global performance materials industry.

"We are excited to share the substantial progress Kraig Labs has made this past year in scaling up our spider silk production," said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "This shareholder conference will provide an excellent opportunity to highlight the substantial progress made this year and how we are delivering on our commercially scalable spider silk system for textile markets."

The Company is in the process of finalizing the details for the event, and a follow-up announcement with the confirmed date and additional information will be made available as the event approaches.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

