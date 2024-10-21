Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.44%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.81%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 16.25%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $19.2 million; or $0.61 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.53%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 14.62%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 17.20%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.17% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.07%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) expanded to 3.98% and 4.03%, respectively

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $19.7 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “In the third quarter, we continued our consistently solid financial performance with net income of $18.2 million, adjusted net income(1) of $19.2 million, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.53% and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 17.20%. We have also seen tangible equity continue to build, with tangible book value per share increasing 23.3% over the last year. Our net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 3 basis points to 4.03% while funding costs remained modest, increasing 5 basis points to 1.47%. Our asset quality remains strong with net charge-offs at 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis during the quarter and nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.17%. We have not seen any significant signs of stress in our loan portfolio, but we continue to monitor the portfolio closely. Noninterest income remained consistent and noninterest expense of $31.3 million was up only 2.1% when compared to the third quarter of 2023, as we remain focused on operational efficiency while continuing to invest in our business. Lastly, all capital ratios had solid increases and can support future organic growth or acquisitions.”
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $20.3 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $47.7 million, an increase of 1.5% from $47.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to improved loan yields which were mostly offset by an increase in funding costs.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased 1.1% from $48.3 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher funding costs which were partially offset by higher asset yields and an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.98%, compared to 3.95% for the second quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was 4.03%, compared to 4.00% for the second quarter of 2024. Higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased by 7 basis points to 5.35%, were mostly offset by an increase in funding costs, with the cost of funds increasing by 5 basis points to 1.47%.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased 9 basis points from 4.07% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) decreased 10 basis points from 4.13%. These decreases were primarily attributable to increases in funding costs outpacing increases in interest-earning asset yields.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, a decrease from $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results compared to a $0.1 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2024 results. Partially offsetting the MSR fair value adjustment was a $0.2 million increase in service charge income and a $0.2 million increase in other noninterest income, primarily attributable to swap fee income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased 8.3% from $9.5 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to the $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results, partially offset by the absence of $0.8 million in realized losses on the sale of securities included in the third quarter 2023 results.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.3 million, a 2.7% increase from $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million increase in occupancy expense, driven in part by a seasonal increase in planned building maintenance expenses, and a $0.4 million increase in marketing and customer relations expense.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 2.1% from $30.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in salaries and a $0.4 million increase in employee benefits. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million decrease in marketing and customer relations expense.

On February 1, 2023, HBT Financial completed its acquisition of Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) with the core system conversion successfully completed in April 2023. Acquisition-related expenses recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are summarized below. No Town and Country acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023.

(dollars in thousands)     Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023		  
     
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   $ 5,924  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE    
Salaries     3,584  
Furniture and equipment     39  
Data processing     2,031  
Marketing and customer relations     24  
Loan collection and servicing     125  
Legal fees and other noninterest expense     1,964  
Total noninterest expense     7,767  
Total acquisition-related expenses   $ 13,691  
 

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.37 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with $3.39 billion at June 30, 2024, and $3.34 billion at September 30, 2023. The $15.7 million decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to several larger commercial real estate loan payoffs due to the sale of the property and a couple of larger one-to-four family residential loan payoffs. These decreases were partially offset by increased line usage and term originations in our agricultural and farmland portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.28 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with $4.32 billion at June 30, 2024, and $4.20 billion at September 30, 2023. The $38.0 million decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to lower balances maintained in retail accounts and a $18.3 million decrease in escrow balances related to seasonal tax payments, partially offset by increases in public funds and business accounts. Additionally, we continue to see a shift towards higher cost deposit products, with decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing demand, and savings balances being partially offset by an increase in money market and time deposit balances.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $8.2 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared with $8.4 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $6.7 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. Additionally, of the $8.2 million of nonperforming loans held as of September 30, 2024, $2.0 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.2 million decrease in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the payoff of $0.1 million in nonaccrual agricultural and farmland loans.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.2 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in economic forecasts; a $0.2 million increase in required reserves resulting from qualitative factor changes; a $0.6 million decrease in required reserves driven by decreased loan balances and changes within the loan portfolio; and a $0.2 million decrease in specific reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024, and net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were primarily recognized in the commercial and industrial category which had $0.7 million of net charge-offs.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.22% of total loans and 499% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 484% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $4.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $4.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Capital

As of September 30, 2024, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

    September 30, 2024   For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
         
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   16.54 %   10.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   14.48     8.50  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.15     7.00  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   11.16     4.00  
             

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.35% as of September 30, 2024, from 8.74% as of June 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.91 to $14.55 as of September 30, 2024, when compared to June 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2025. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $10.6 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of September 30, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, ROATCE, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROAE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks or as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans), large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xix) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(309) 664-4556

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024       2023  
Interest and dividend income   $ 64,117     $ 62,824     $ 59,041     $ 188,902     $ 167,588  
Interest expense     16,384       15,796       10,762       47,453       23,600  
Net interest income     47,733       47,028       48,279       141,449       143,988  
Provision for credit losses     603       1,176       480       2,306       6,460  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     47,130       45,852       47,799       139,143       137,528  
Noninterest income     8,705       9,610       9,490       23,941       26,841  
Noninterest expense     31,322       30,509       30,671       93,099       100,577  
Income before income tax expense     24,513       24,953       26,618       69,985       63,792  
Income tax expense     6,333       6,883       6,903       18,477       16,396  
Net income   $ 18,180     $ 18,070     $ 19,715     $ 51,508     $ 47,396  
                     
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.57     $ 0.57     $ 0.62     $ 1.62     $ 1.49  
                     
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 19,244     $ 18,139     $ 20,279     $ 55,456     $ 58,910  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)     0.61       0.57       0.63       1.75       1.86  
                     
Book value per share   $ 17.04     $ 16.14     $ 14.36          
Tangible book value per share (1)     14.55       13.64       11.80          
                     
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,559,366       31,559,366       31,774,140          
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     31,559,366       31,579,457       31,829,250       31,600,442       31,598,650  
                     
SUMMARY RATIOS                    
Net interest margin *     3.98 %     3.95 %     4.07 %     3.96 %     4.14 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)     4.03       4.00       4.13       4.01       4.20  
                     
Efficiency ratio     54.24 %     52.61 %     51.85 %     55.00 %     57.73 %
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)     53.71       52.10       51.25       54.45       57.04  
                     
Loan to deposit ratio     78.72 %     78.39 %     79.63 %        
                     
Return on average assets *     1.44 %     1.45 %     1.58 %     1.37 %     1.29 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *     13.81       14.48       17.02       13.58       14.22  
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)     16.25       17.21       20.70       16.11       17.17  
                     
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)     1.53 %     1.45 %     1.62 %     1.48 %     1.61 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     14.62       14.54       17.51       14.62       17.68  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)     17.20       17.27       21.29       17.34       21.34  
                     
CAPITAL                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     16.54 %     16.01 %     15.09 %        
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     14.48       13.98       13.18          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     13.15       12.66       11.88          
Tier 1 leverage ratio     11.16       10.83       10.34          
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     10.77       10.18       9.14          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     9.35       8.74       7.64          
                     
ASSET QUALITY                    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *     0.07 %     0.08 %     (0.01) %     0.04 %     (0.01) %
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses     1.22       1.21       1.16          
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses     0.24       0.25       0.20          
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.17       0.17       0.16          
                                         
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024       2023  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  
Loans, including fees:                  
Taxable $ 53,650     $ 52,177     $ 49, 640     $ 157,753     $ 138,948  
Federally tax exempt   1,133       1,097       1,072       3,324       3,064  
Debt Securities:                  
Taxable   6,453       6,315       6,402       18,972       19,460  
Federally tax exempt   502       521       978       1,620       3,337  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank   2,230       2,570       714       6,752       2,234  
Other interest and dividend income   149       144       235       481       545  
Total interest and dividend income   64,117       62,824       59,041       188,902       167,588  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   14,649       14,133       7,211       42,375       13,908  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   134       129       35       415       107  
Borrowings   119       121       2,108       365       5,594  
Subordinated notes   470       469       470       1,409       1,409  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   1,012       944       938       2,889       2,582  
Total interest expense   16,384       15,796       10,762       47,453       23,600  
Net interest income   47,733       47,028       48,279       141,449       143,988  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   603       1,176       480       2,306       6,460  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   47,130       45,852       47,799       139,143       137,528  
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Card income   2,753       2,885       2,763       8,254       8,326  
Wealth management fees   2,670       2,623       2,381       7,840       6,998  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,081       1,902       2,040       5,852       5,830  
Mortgage servicing   1,113       1,111       1,169       3,279       3,522  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment   (1,488 )     (97 )     23       (1,505 )     (460 )
Gains on sale of mortgage loans   461       443       476       1,202       1,125  
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities               (813 )     (3,382 )     (1,820 )
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   136       (96 )     (46 )     24       (61 )
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets   (44 )     (28 )     550       15       443  
Gains (losses) on other assets   (2 )           52       (637 )     161  
Income on bank owned life insurance   170       166       153       500       415  
Other noninterest income   855       701       742       2,499       2,362  
Total noninterest income   8,705       9,610       9,490       23,941       26,841  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries   16,325       16,364       15,644       49,346       51,715  
Employee benefits   2,997       2,860       2,616       8,662       7,658  
Occupancy of bank premises   2,695       2,243       2,573       7,520       7,460  
Furniture and equipment   446       548       667       1,544       2,135  
Data processing   2,640       2,606       2,581       8,171       9,787  
Marketing and customer relations   1,380       996       1,679       3,372       3,874  
Amortization of intangible assets   710       710       720       2,130       1,950  
FDIC insurance   572       565       512       1,697       1,705  
Loan collection and servicing   476       475       345       1,403       971  
Foreclosed assets   19       10       76       78       234  
Other noninterest expense   3,062       3,132       3,258       9,176       13,088  
Total noninterest expense   31,322       30,509       30,671       93,099       100,577  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   24,513       24,953       26,618       69,985       63,792  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   6,333       6,883       6,903       18,477       16,396  
NET INCOME $ 18,180     $ 18,070     $ 19,715     $ 51,508     $ 47,396  
                   
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.58     $ 0.57     $ 0.62     $ 1.63     $ 1.50  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.57     $ 0.57     $ 0.62     $ 1.62     $ 1.49  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING   31,559,366       31,579,457       31,829,250       31,600,442       31,598,650  
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 26,776     $ 22,604     $ 24,757  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   152,895       172,636       87,156  
Cash and cash equivalents   179,671       195,240       111,913  
           
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks         520       500  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value   710,303       669,055       753,163  
Debt securities held-to-maturity   505,075       512,549       527,144  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   3,364       3,228       3,106  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value   2,638       2,613       2,300  
Restricted stock, at cost   5,086       5,086       11,165  
Loans held for sale   2,959       858       3,563  
           
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,369,830       3,385,483       3,342,786  
Allowance for credit losses   (40,966 )     (40,806 )     (38,863 )
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   3,328,864       3,344,677       3,303,923  
           
Bank owned life insurance   24,405       24,235       23,747  
Bank premises and equipment, net   65,919       65,711       64,713  
Bank premises held for sale   317       317       35  
Foreclosed assets   376       320       1,519  
Goodwill   59,820       59,820       59,820  
Intangible assets, net   18,552       19,262       21,402  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value   17,496       18,984       20,156  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries   1,614       1,614       1,614  
Accrued interest receivable   24,160       22,425       23,447  
Other assets   40,109       59,685       58,538  
Total assets $ 4,990,728     $ 5,006,199     $ 4,991,768  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,008,359     $ 1,045,697     $ 1,086,877  
Interest-bearing   3,272,341       3,272,996       3,111,191  
Total deposits   4,280,700       4,318,693       4,198,068  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   29,029       29,330       28,900  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   13,435       13,734       177,650  
Subordinated notes   39,533       39,514       39,454  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,834       52,819       52,774  
Other liabilities   37,535       42,640       38,671  
Total liabilities   4,453,066       4,496,730       4,535,517  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   328       328       327  
Surplus   296,810       296,430       295,483  
Retained earnings   302,532       290,386       256,050  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (38,989 )     (54,656 )     (78,432 )
Treasury stock at cost   (23,019 )     (23,019 )     (17,177 )
Total stockholders’ equity   537,662       509,469       456,251  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,990,728     $ 5,006,199     $ 4,991,768  
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING   31,559,366       31,559,366       31,774,140  
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
           
LOANS          
Commercial and industrial $ 395,598   $ 400,276   $ 386,933  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   288,838     289,992     297,242  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   889,188     889,193     901,929  
Construction and land development   359,151     365,371     371,158  
Multi-family   432,712     429,951     388,742  
One-to-four family residential   472,040     484,335     488,655  
Agricultural and farmland   297,102     285,822     275,239  
Municipal, consumer, and other   235,201     240,543     232,888  
Total loans $ 3,369,830   $ 3,385,483   $ 3,342,786  
 


(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,008,359   $ 1,045,697   $ 1,086,877  
Interest-bearing deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand   1,076,445     1,094,797     1,134,721  
Money market   795,150     769,386     673,780  
Savings   566,783     582,752     623,083  
Time   803,964     796,069     564,634  
Brokered   29,999     29,992     114,973  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,272,341     3,272,996     3,111,191  
Total deposits $ 4,280,700   $ 4,318,693   $ 4,198,068  
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *
                                   
ASSETS                                  
Loans $ 3,379,299     $ 54,783   6.45 %   $ 3,374,058     $ 53,274   6.35 %   $ 3,296,703     $ 50,712   6.10 %
Debt Securities   1,191,642       6,955   2.32       1,187,795       6,836   2.31       1,317,603       7,380   2.22  
Deposits with banks   185,870       2,230   4.77       211,117       2,570   4.90       77,595       714   3.65  
Other   12,660       149   4.68       12,588       144   4.60       16,430       235   5.68  
Total interest-earning assets   4,769,471     $ 64,117   5.35 %     4,785,558     $ 62,824   5.28 %     4,708,331     $ 59,041   4.97 %
Allowance for credit losses   (40,780 )             (40,814 )             (38,317 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   278,030               283,103               294,818          
Total assets $ 5,006,721             $ 5,027,847             $ 4,964,832          
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,085,609     $ 1,408   0.52 %   $ 1,123,592     $ 1,429   0.51 %   $ 1,160,654     $ 761   0.26 %
Money market   800,651       4,726   2.35       788,744       4,670   2.38       682,772       2,026   1.18  
Savings   573,077       396   0.27       592,312       393   0.27       639,384       249   0.15  
Time   804,379       7,702   3.81       763,507       7,117   3.75       519,683       3,275   2.50  
Brokered   29,996       417   5.54       38,213       524   5.51       66,776       900   5.34  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,293,712       14,649   1.77       3,306,368       14,133   1.72       3,069,269       7,211   0.93  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   29,426       134   1.80       30,440       129   1.70       33,807       35   0.41  
Borrowings   13,691       119   3.47       13,466       121   3.60       157,908       2,108   5.30  
Subordinated notes   39,524       470   4.73       39,504       469   4.78       39,444       470   4.72  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,827       1,012   7.63       52,812       944   7.18       52,767       938   7.05  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,429,180     $ 16,384   1.90 %     3,442,590     $ 15,796   1.85 %     3,353,195     $ 10,762   1.27 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,013,893               1,043,614               1,105,472          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   39,903               39,806               46,564          
Total liabilities   4,482,976               4,526,010               4,505,231          
Stockholders' Equity   523,745               501,837               459,601          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,006,721             $ 5,027,847             $ 4,964,832          
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)     $ 47,733   3.98 %       $ 47,028   3.95 %       $ 48,279   4.07 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)       552   0.05           553   0.05           675   0.06  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) 		    $ 48,285   4.03 %       $ 47,581   4.00 %       $ 48,954   4.13 %
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.45 %           3.43 %           3.70 %
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,340,291             $ 1,342,968             $ 1,355,136          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   1.39               1.39               1.40          
Cost of total deposits         1.35 %           1.31 %           0.69 %
Cost of funds         1.47             1.42             0.96  
                                                           
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *
                       
ASSETS                      
Loans $ 3,374,875     $ 161,077   6.38 %   $ 3,183,641     $ 142,012   5.96 %
Debt Securities   1,197,772       20,592   2.30       1,366,298       22,797   2.23  
Deposits with banks   188,087       6,752   4.80       84,720       2,234   3.53  
Other   12,744       481   5.04       15,334       545   4.75  
Total interest-earning assets   4,773,478     $ 188,902   5.29 %     4,649,993     $ 167,588   4.82 %
Allowance for credit losses   (40,611 )             (37,053 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   279,789               289,843          
Total assets $ 5,012,656             $ 4,902,783          
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Liabilities                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,112,198     $ 4,148   0.50 %   $ 1,204,937     $ 1,902   0.21 %
Money market   800,693       14,193   2.37       664,036       4,467   0.90  
Savings   592,134       1,232   0.28       678,495       616   0.12  
Time   744,349       20,744   3.72       441,760       6,011   1.82  
Brokered   50,046       2,058   5.49       22,987       912   5.30  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,299,420       42,375   1.72       3,012,215       13,908   0.62  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   30,769       415   1.80       35,844       107   0.40  
Borrowings   13,387       365   3.64       148,443       5,594   5.04  
Subordinated notes   39,504       1,409   4.76       39,424       1,409   4.78  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,812       2,889   7.31       51,054       2,582   6.76  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,435,892     $ 47,453   1.84 %     3,286,980     $ 23,600   0.96 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,031,239               1,123,917          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   38,943               46,310          
Total liabilities   4,506,074               4,457,207          
Stockholders' Equity   506,582               445,576          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,012,656               4,902,783          
                       
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)     $ 141,449   3.96 %       $ 143,988   4.14 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)       1,680   0.05           2,092   0.06  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) 		    $ 143,129   4.01 %       $ 146,080   4.20 %
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.45 %           3.86 %
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,337,586             $ 1,363,013          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   1.39               1.41          
Cost of total deposits         1.31 %           0.45 %
Cost of funds         1.42             0.72  
                           
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual $ 8,200     $ 8,425     $ 6,678  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing   5       7        
Total nonperforming loans   8,205       8,432       6,678  
Foreclosed assets   376       320       1,519  
Total nonperforming assets $ 8,581     $ 8,752     $ 8,197  
           
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government $ 2,046     $ 2,132     $ 1,968  
           
Allowance for credit losses $ 40,966     $ 40,806     $ 38,863  
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,369,830       3,385,483       3,342,786  
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses   1.22 %     1.21 %     1.16 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   499.59       484.34       581.96  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   499.28       483.94       581.96  
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.24       0.25       0.20  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.24       0.25       0.20  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17       0.17       0.16  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets   0.25       0.26       0.25  
                       


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024       2023  
                   
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                  
Beginning balance $ 40,806     $ 40,815     $ 37,814     $ 40,048     $ 25,333  
Adoption of ASC 326                           6,983  
PCD allowance established in acquisition                           1,247  
Provision for credit losses   746       677       983       1,983       5,004  
Charge-offs   (1,101 )     (870 )     (412 )     (2,198 )     (733 )
Recoveries   515       184       478       1,133       1,029  
Ending balance $ 40,966     $ 40,806     $ 38,863     $ 40,966     $ 38,863  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 586     $ 686     $ (66 )   $ 1,065     $ (296 )
Average loans   3,379,299       3,374,058       3,296,703       3,374,875       3,183,641  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *   0.07 %     0.08 %     (0.01) %     0.04 %     (0.01) %
                               
*   Annualized measure.                              
                               


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024     2023  
                   
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                  
Loans (1) $ 746     $ 677   $ 983     $ 1,983   $ 5,004  
Unfunded lending-related commitments (1)   (143 )     499     297       323     1,456  
Debt securities             (800 )          
Total provision for credit losses $ 603     $ 1,176   $ 480     $ 2,306   $ 6,460  
                                   
(1)   Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
                                   


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024       2023  
                     
Net income   $ 18,180     $ 18,070     $ 19,715     $ 51,508     $ 47,396  
Adjustments:                    
Acquisition expenses (1)                             (13,691 )
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises                       (635 )     75  
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities                 (813 )     (3,382 )     (1,820 )
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (1,488 )     (97 )     23       (1,505 )     (460 )
Total adjustments     (1,488 )     (97 )     (790 )     (5,522 )     (15,896 )
Tax effect of adjustments (2)     424       28       226       1,574       4,382  
Total adjustments after tax effect     (1,064 )     (69 )     (564 )     (3,948 )     (11,514 )
Adjusted net income   $ 19,244     $ 18,139     $ 20,279     $ 55,456     $ 58,910  
                     
Average assets   $ 5,006,721     $ 5,027,847     $ 4,964,832     $ 5,012,656     $ 4,902,783  
                     
Return on average assets *     1.44 %     1.45 %     1.58 %     1.37 %     1.29 %
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.53       1.45       1.62       1.48       1.61  
                                         
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
(2)   Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024     2023  
                     
Numerator:                    
Net income   $ 18,180   $ 18,070   $ 19,715     $ 51,508   $ 47,396  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)             (10 )         (26 )
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 18,180   $ 18,070   $ 19,705     $ 51,508   $ 47,370  
                     
Adjusted net income   $ 19,244   $ 18,139   $ 20,279     $ 55,456   $ 58,910  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)             (10 )         (33 )
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 19,244   $ 18,139   $ 20,269     $ 55,456   $ 58,877  
                     
Denominator:                    
Weighted average common shares outstanding     31,559,366     31,579,457     31,829,250       31,600,442     31,598,650  
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units     118,180     87,354     137,187       115,266     102,574  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     31,677,546     31,666,811     31,966,437       31,715,708     31,701,224  
                     
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.58   $ 0.57   $ 0.62     $ 1.63   $ 1.50  
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.57   $ 0.57   $ 0.62     $ 1.62   $ 1.49  
                     
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.61   $ 0.57   $ 0.64     $ 1.75   $ 1.86  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.61   $ 0.57   $ 0.63     $ 1.75   $ 1.86  
                                   
(1)    The Company previously granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents, which were considered participating securities. Prior to 2024, these restricted stock units were included in the calculation of basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024       2023  
                     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)                    
Net interest income   $ 47,733     $ 47,028     $ 48,279     $ 141,449     $ 143,988  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     552       553       675       1,680       2,092  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   $ 48,285     $ 47,581     $ 48,954     $ 143,129     $ 146,080  
                     
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)                    
Net interest margin *     3.98 %     3.95 %     4.07 %     3.96 %     4.14 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.05       0.05       0.06       0.05       0.06  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)     4.03 %     4.00 %     4.13 %     4.01 %     4.20 %
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 4,769,471     $ 4,785,558     $ 4,708,331     $ 4,773,478     $ 4,649,993  
                                         
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024       2023  
                     
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)                    
Total noninterest expense   $ 31,322     $ 30,509     $ 30,671     $ 93,099     $ 100,577  
Less: amortization of intangible assets     710       710       720       2,130       1,950  
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets   $ 30,612     $ 29,799     $ 29,951     $ 90,969     $ 98,627  
                     
Net interest income   $ 47,733     $ 47,028     $ 48,279     $ 141,449     $ 143,988  
Total noninterest income     8,705       9,610       9,490       23,941       26,841  
Operating revenue     56,438       56,638       57,769       165,390       170,829  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     552       553       675       1,680       2,092  
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   $ 56,990     $ 57,191     $ 58,444     $ 167,070     $ 172,921  
                     
Efficiency ratio     54.24 %     52.61 %     51.85 %     55.00 %     57.73 %
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)     53.71       52.10       51.25       54.45       57.04  
                                         
(1)    On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
             
Tangible Common Equity            
Total stockholders' equity   $ 537,662     $ 509,469     $ 456,251  
Less: Goodwill     59,820       59,820       59,820  
Less: Intangible assets, net     18,552       19,262       21,402  
Tangible common equity   $ 459,290     $ 430,387     $ 375,029  
             
Tangible Assets            
Total assets   $ 4,990,728     $ 5,006,199     $ 4,991,768  
Less: Goodwill     59,820       59,820       59,820  
Less: Intangible assets, net     18,552       19,262       21,402  
Tangible assets   $ 4,912,356     $ 4,927,117     $ 4,910,546  
             
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     10.77 %     10.18 %     9.14 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     9.35       8.74       7.64  
             
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,559,366       31,559,366       31,774,140  
             
Book value per share   $ 17.04     $ 16.14     $ 14.36  
Tangible book value per share     14.55       13.64       11.80  
                         


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		    2024       2023  
                     
Average Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 523,745     $ 501,837     $ 459,601     $ 506,582     $ 445,576  
Less: Goodwill     59,820       59,820       59,875       59,820       56,406  
Less: Intangible assets, net     18,892       19,605       21,793       19,607       20,005  
Average tangible common equity   $ 445,033     $ 422,412     $ 377,933     $ 427,155     $ 369,165  
                     
Net income   $ 18,180     $ 18,070     $ 19,715     $ 51,508     $ 47,396  
Adjusted net income     19,244       18,139       20,279       55,456       58,910  
                     
Return on average stockholders' equity *     13.81 %     14.48 %     17.02 %     13.58 %     14.22 %
Return on average tangible common equity *     16.25       17.21       20.70       16.11       17.17  
                     
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     14.62 %     14.54 %     17.51 %     14.62 %     17.68 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     17.20       17.27       21.29       17.34       21.34  
                                         
*   Annualized measure.
 

