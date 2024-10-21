Automotive Robotics Market is Poised to Generate CAGR of 12.8% during 2020-2027 | Says Allied Market Research

Automotive Robotics Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Robotics Market by Component, Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global automotive robotics market size was valued at $6.63 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $13.60 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08681 Rise in automation in automotive industry and increase in accuracy, safety, and productivity are anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive robotics market. In addition, reduction in labor cost in organizations is propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost of industrial robots hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as incorporation of industry 4.0, is anticipated to provide remarkable opportunity for the expansion of the automotive robotics market during the forecast period.Automotive companies are well known for adoption of new technologies in the manufacturing process and they are taking the lead by implementing automation systems. In addition, according to International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a non-profit organization to support robotics application, UK stands 22nd in the ranking in the world in terms of robot density. Moreover, even the density of robots on low, automotive manufacturers are in need of investment for adoption of robotics systems to boost the production, which in turn is anticipated to propel the automotive robotics market in coming years Leading automobile manufacturers are ordering industrial robotics systems for the manufacturing of new range of vehicles. For instance, on November 30, 2020, Volkswagen, a German automobile manufacturer announced to purchase digitally controlled industrial robots by KUKA, a German manufacturer of industrial robots. In addition, the industrial robots will be installed at the Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle factory at Hannover, Germany, and it will be responsible for planning, assembly, delivery, and commissioning of completely automated body shop system for the new all-electric ID. BUZZ.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-robotics-market/purchase-options Adoption of industrial robots by various industries in this region is increasing with a remarkable growth rate, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive robotics market. According to National Association of Robotics Market Participants and International Robotics Federation, Russia has around five robots per 10,000 industrial employees, which is significantly low compared to global average. However, there is a plenty of scope for future scope of the automotive robotics market in this region as industrial robots are majorly used by the automotive application. Growing demand for automobile is this region is driving the growth of automotive robotics market, as robots can help the companies to boost the production rate to fulfill the increasing demand. In addition, incorporation of new manufacturing facilities with installed industrial robots is anticipated to propel the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭By component, the robotic arm segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automotive robotics market, as robotic arms can be programmed to move in a very precise manner repeatedly with a high level of reliability and accuracy. However, the drive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, due to increase ig automotive production with rise in sales in the automotive industry over the years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕By application, the painting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2027, due to fast operations, good quality, and cost-efficiency in working units offered by robots. However, the material handling segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global automotive robotics market, owing to remarkable precision and highly accurate link-and-gear combinations.𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕By region, the market across LAMEA, followed by North America, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period, due to incorporation of new automobile production plants with installed advanced industrial robots. However, the global automotive robotics market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market share, owing to rise in demand for automobiles in this region and robots are helpful tools to increase the production rate to meet the demand.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08681 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬ABBDENSO WAVE INCORPORATEDComauKawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.FANUC CORPORATIONNACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.KUKA AGSeiko Epson CorporationRockwell Automation, Inc.YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲On the basis of component, the drive segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of type, the articulated segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.About Allied Market ResearchAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 