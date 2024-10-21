Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which equates to an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on December 10, 2024 to all holders of record as of November 18, 2024.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company’s 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024 which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of November 15, 2024.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com .

Contact: Hannah True Manager of Finance and Corporate Strategy hannah.true@highwoods.com 919-872-4924

