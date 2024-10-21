CoachNow by Golf Genius Announces New Low-Cost Membership Option

Bringing Game-Changing Performance Analysis to Every Coach and Athlete

Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoachNow by Golf Genius today announced the availability of a new high-value, low-cost membership offering: CoachNow Analyze. CoachNow, known for offering the industry’s most highly-rated coaching apps, is used by the world's best coaches, academies, and national programs in more than 60 sports across 140 countries. Thousands of coaches and athletes rely on CoachNow every day to stay connected and improve performance. Now, the new CoachNow Analyze, available for $59.95 per year (<$5/Month), enables every coach an affordable, easy way to access the most advanced performance training technologies available.





CoachNow Logo





CoachNow Analyze offers advanced video tools, comprehensive metrics, and powerful collaborative capabilities for performance analysis. With its advanced, proprietary tools and easy-to-navigate user interface, CoachNow Analyze will enable coaches to make decisions based on empirical data that lead to measurable improvements in athletes' performance. This new membership also empowers athletes to log their progress and improve on their own, using advanced analytics, AI, and state-of-the-art content management.





Empowering Every Swing: CoachNow Analyze brings cutting-edge, affordable performance analysis to coaches and athletes globally, ensuring top-tier training is just a click away





Coaches no longer have to rely on subjective assessments and guesswork. CoachNow Analyze provides users with a comprehensive set of advanced video features to help athletes identify areas for improvement and develop personalized training plans to help them reach their full potential.





Coaches can upload videos of athletes' performances and use advanced video analysis tools to break down every aspect of their technique. This level of detailed analysis was previously only available to professional athletes, but CoachNow Analyze provides access to this technology for coaches at all levels.





Within the Video Analysis Suite, CoachNow Analyze offers a range of performance-tracking tools. Coaches can track athletes in slow motion, compare videos and images side-by-side, and add their feedback via voiceovers, allowing them to objectively assess an athlete's progress over time. Advanced AI tools allow coaches to give detailed feedback on athlete form and technique, even allowing them to see precise joint angles for better performance tracking.





Collaboration tools are another standout feature of CoachNow Analyze. Coaches can easily share videos, performance data, and training plans with their athletes, fostering persistent open communication that nurtures a collaborative coaching environment. Athletes can also provide feedback and ask questions directly within the platform, ensuring that everyone is on the same page and working toward the same goals.





In addition, by documenting their athletic journey, these athletes provide a wealth of resources for future coaches, recruiters, or fans to access down the line.





In a market where advanced performance analysis has been exclusive, the features included in CoachNow Analyze set a new standard for the industry. Commented Spencer Dennis, Founder of CoachNow: "Tools that were once reserved for the pros are now available to all athletes seeking to improve their performance, and the feedback has been amazing across the board. From aspiring college athletes to sports parents, and coaches just starting their careers looking for advanced AI-powered analysis tools, there is no better option than our new membership plan which eliminates cost as a barrier to entry.”





CoachNow Analyze is available for $5 per month. Now, every coach and athlete has the opportunity to access the best technology to help them reach their full potential.





According to Cameron McCormick, Founder of Altus Performance, put it: “A CoachNow membership is a must for any coach looking to grow their business”.



To learn more about CoachNow Analyze and how it is revolutionizing performance analysis, please visit the CoachNow website. For further information and to start a free 7-day trial, visit coachnow.io or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.



