Cloud Services Brokerage Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud services brokerage market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $9.54 billion in 2023 to $10.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the swift adoption of cloud services, the complexities associated with multi-cloud environments, the necessity for smooth integration and interoperability, the demand for easier cloud management, and the focus on cost efficiency and optimization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cloud services brokerage market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $17.35 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the emphasis on improving customer experience, a shift toward self-service and automation, the integration of AI and automation technologies, trends in service aggregation and customization, and a strong focus on interoperability and integration.

Growth Driver Of The Cloud Services Brokerage Market

The increasing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies is anticipated to drive the cloud services brokerage market forward. A multi-cloud approach enables various divisions to select the most suitable computing environment for their specific needs and facilitates the migration of workloads among different cloud service providers (CSPs). Implementing a multi-cloud and hybrid architecture is expected to enhance performance, generate cost savings, and provide greater scalability.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Cloud Services Brokerage Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, DXC Technology Company, Wipro Limited, The International Business Machines Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware Inc., Jamcracker Inc., ActivePlatform LLC, Arrow Electronics Inc., Cloudmore Group AB, iPortalis Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, InContinuum LLC., Flexera LLC., BitTitan Inc., OpenText Corporation, CloudFX Inc., Proximitum Ltd., Eshgro B. V., NEC Corporation, Amazon. com Inc. (AWS), CloudSME UG, Shivaami Cloud Services Pvt. Ltd., NTT Data Corporation, Infosys Limited, Nephos Technologies Ltd., DoubleHorn LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, RightScale Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size?

Key players in the cloud services brokerage market are emphasizing partnerships and collaborations to pursue shared objectives that can be more efficiently accomplished by merging resources, expertise, or capabilities.

How Is The Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Integration And Support, Automation And Orchestration, Billing And Provisioning, Migration And Customization, Security And Compliance

2) By Platform Type: Internal Brokerage Enablement, External Brokerage Enablement

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare And Life Sciences

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cloud Services Brokerage Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Definition

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model where a company or organization adds value to one or more cloud services (whether public or private) on behalf of multiple service users. The main functions of a cloud services broker involve aggregation, integration, and customization brokerage. CSB encompasses managing how cloud services are utilized, executed, and delivered, as well as negotiating contracts between cloud providers and users.

Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cloud services brokerage market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud services brokerage market size, cloud services brokerage market drivers and trends and cloud services brokerage market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

