Minna Rouru appointed Chief People & Communications Officer at Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Minna Rouru, M.Sc. Social Sciences, has been appointed Chief People & Communications Officer at Suominen. She will be a member of Suominen's Executive Management Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Mrs. Rouru will start in her new role by February 2025 at the latest.

Mrs. Rouru joins Suominen from KONE Corporation, where she has worked as Vice President, People & Communications, Global Functions. She has extensive experience in human resources management and change leadership in Asia, America, and Europe.

“I am delighted to have Minna Rouru joining Suominen. Minna combines strong international HR experience with business and communications acumen. I trust in her ability to continue building the Suominen culture, as well as promoting the competence of our work community. She will also be a valuable addition to our Executive Management Team,” says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Minna Rouru’s CV and picture are attached to this release.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact:

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi .

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

www.suominen.fi

Attachments

Minna Rouru Minna Rouru

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.