Saudi Arabia Aluminum Market Expected to Witness Explosive Growth at a 6.8% CAGR

Saudi Arabia Aluminum Industry Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Arabia aluminum market has experienced significant growth, driven by developments in the transportation industry, technological advancements, and favorable government policies. However, competition from the growing aluminum industries in China and Russia presents challenges. Nonetheless, increased emphasis on recycling and reusing aluminum scrap offers promising opportunities for future expansion.According to a report by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia aluminum market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. The study highlights key trends, market size, and segment analysis.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16252 Key Segments:By Series:- The series 1 segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market. It is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.- The series 7 segment is projected to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026.By Processing Method:- Extrusion was the dominant processing method in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.- Casting is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.By End-Use Industry:- The electrical industry held the largest share, over one-fourth of the market, in 2018.- The foil & packaging segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026.Key Players:The report profiles major industry players, including:- Aboura Metals- Al Taiseer Aluminium Company- Al Saudia Metal Scrap Trading LLC- Aluminum Product Company (Alupco)- Alcoa Corporation- Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining CompanyThe report offers an in-depth analysis of market trends and investment opportunities, positioning Saudi Arabia as a growing player in the global aluminum industry.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saudi-arabia-aluminum-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

