Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on high alert for incidents due to rainfalls

EC PDMC on high alert for incidents due to rainfalls

Having received warnings ranging between 2 and 6 for disruptive rainfalls from the South African Weather Services (SAWS) the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) remains on high alert in case of disasters occuring, announced Cogta MEC Zolie Williams this morning.

MEC Williams said that in collaboration with Municipal Disaster Management Centers (MDMC), it has increased its level of preparedness to its highest. "This means all municipalities, especially coastal ones, have activated their disaster readiness plans. Our municipalities are timeously advising us about any incidents in line with the provincial response procedures. We stand ready to provide additional support, indluding access to schools given the start of Matric exams," said MEC Williams.

He added that disaster teams continue to monitor areas frequented by flooding and be ready to initiate evacuation procedures if required.

"We have ensured availability of places of safety including relief support by the relevant sector departments to support municipalities.

"We implore all key stakeholders involved to play their part and immediately to report and attend to incidents and accidents for immediate attention. We also encourage our municipal leadership to show visibility in hot spot areas during this period to mitigate disasters and offer support," said MEC Williams.

For more information, kindly contact Mamnkeli Ngam on 071 685 7981 or Pheello Oliphant on 082 432 6433.