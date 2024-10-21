Minister Siviwe Gwarube and MEC Matome Chiloane monitor start of 2024 NSC examinations in Soshanguve, 21 Oct

The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane will tomorrow, Monday 21 October, monitor the start of the 2024 NSC Examinations at Soshanguve East Secondary School in Tshwane.

With an excess of 727 000 full time and 155 215 Part Time candidates prepared to sit for examinations, the Minister will monitor the start of the 2024 NSC exams.

Event Details:

Venue: Soshanguve East Secondary School

Date: Tomorrow, Monday, 21 October 2024

Time: 07h00

