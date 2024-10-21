Submit Release
News Search

There were 361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,811 in the last 365 days.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube and MEC Matome Chiloane monitor start of 2024 NSC examinations in Soshanguve, 21 Oct

The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane will tomorrow, Monday 21 October, monitor the start of the 2024 NSC Examinations at Soshanguve East Secondary School in Tshwane.

With an excess of 727 000 full time and 155 215 Part Time candidates prepared to sit for examinations, the Minister will monitor the start of the 2024 NSC exams.

Event Details:
Venue: Soshanguve East Secondary School 
Date:    Tomorrow, Monday, 21 October 2024 
Time:     07h00

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube and MEC Matome Chiloane monitor start of 2024 NSC examinations in Soshanguve, 21 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more