Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.85 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.1%

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The data center infrastructure management market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 25.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The data center infrastructure management market has seen significant growth in recent years, projected to rise from $3.24 billion in 2023 to $4.02 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the increasing demand for data centers, the need for capacity planning and optimization, cost management and operational efficiency, asset lifecycle management, and regulatory compliance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data center infrastructure management market is anticipated to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $9.85 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. This projected growth in the forecast period is driven by factors such as sustainability and green computing, data center modernization initiatives, trends in composable infrastructure, regulatory focus on data privacy, and the adoption of predictive maintenance strategies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5292&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

The increasing demand for 5G connectivity is anticipated to drive the growth of the data center infrastructure management market in the future. 5G connectivity refers to the fifth generation of wireless technology for cellular networks. The enhanced data speeds and reduced latency provided by 5G technology result in a greater reliance on data-intensive applications and services, necessitating improved data center infrastructure for effective data management and processing.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Trends?

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Commscope Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Co., Nlyte, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ITRACS Corp., VMware Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Device42 Inc., Sunbird Software Inc., SynapSense Corp., Fieldview Solutions, NTT Data Corporation, Optimum Path Inc., Nlyte Software, FNT Software, Eaton Corporation, Cormant Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth?

Leading companies in the data center infrastructure management market are creating data center management platforms to cater to a larger customer base, boost sales, and enhance revenue. These platforms are comprehensive software solutions designed to monitor, control, and optimize the operations and resources within a data center.

How Is The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Definition

Data center infrastructure management focuses on manufacturing cooling systems, power monitoring systems, and other technologies related to the infrastructure management of data centers. Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) encompasses a range of technologies that facilitate effective management and monitoring of data center operations concerning capacity, cooling, and power consumption, allowing officials to accurately track and control various aspects of the facility.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data center infrastructure management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center infrastructure management market size, data center infrastructure management market drivers and trends, data center infrastructure management market major players and data center infrastructure management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-accelerator-global-market-report

Hyperscale Data Centers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyperscale-data-centres-global-market-report

Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/micro-mobile-data-center-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.