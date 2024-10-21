Smart Manufacturing Market Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% - 2031, Claims AMR

Smart Manufacturing Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $249.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $860 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. Smart manufacturing is driving a shift towards digital transformation, as companies seek to leverage advanced technologies to optimize their operations and improve product quality. This includes the use of IoT devices, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to create more efficient and effective manufacturing processes. The main elements fostering an optimistic view for smart manufacturing market growth are the rapid digitalization across industries and the rising demand for industrial automation. However, the high expenses associated with smart manufacturing technology in areas that are developing is projected to impede the growth of the global smart manufacturing market in the coming future. On the contrary, the extensive use of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and sophisticated data models for process-specific operation are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the smart manufacturing market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology, particularly in areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics, are driving the growth of the smart manufacturing industry. These technologies enable manufacturers to collect and analyze large amounts of data in real-time, providing valuable insights and improving decision-making. The Internet of Things (IoT) involves the use of sensors and connected devices to gather data from machines, equipment, and products. This data can then be used to optimize production processes, predict maintenance needs, and improve quality control. Cloud computing allows this data to be stored and processed in a scalable and cost-effective way, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis.Smart manufacturing is revolutionizing the industrial sector by integrating cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. By identifying and fixing errors in real-time, guaranteeing uniform quality across production lines, and cutting waste, these technologies assist producers in raising the caliber of their goods. Smart Manufacturing may give manufacturers real-time insights into the manufacturing process through the use of AI and IoT, helping them to swiftly identify and fix quality concerns. In addition to boosting customer happiness by ensuring that products meet or exceed their expectations, this can result in significant cost savings by lowering the need for manual inspection and rework. Based on end-user, the automotive sub-segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, owing to the growing usage of IoT and big data in the automotive industry to monitor and optimize manufacturing processes, track inventory and assets, and improve supply chain management. These technologies enable manufacturers to collect and analyze data in real-time, enabling them to make faster and more informed decisions. The automotive segment of the smart manufacturing market size is highly competitive and rapidly evolving. Manufacturers that adopt smart manufacturing technologies and embrace innovation are likely to remain competitive and achieve success in this dynamic industry.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global smart manufacturing market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐁𝐌, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐅𝐮𝐣𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐜 𝐮𝐤, 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋, 𝐀𝐁𝐁 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 The global smart manufacturing market share is segmented based on component, application, and end-user, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware, software, and services. By application, it is classified into machine execution system, programmable logic controller, enterprise resource planning, Scada, discrete control systems, human machine interface, machine vision, 3D printing, product lifecycle management, plant asset management and others. By end-user, it is classified into automotive, aerospace & defense, chemicals & materials, healthcare, industrial equipment, electronics, food and agriculture, oil & gas, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on application, the product lifecycle management sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021, mainly because product lifecycle management (PLM) software can speed up product development, decrease time to market, and enhance product quality for manufacturers. Besides, PLM software ensures that all stakeholders have access to the same information and facilitates collaboration between designers, engineers, and manufacturers, lowering the possibility of errors and misunderstandings. However, high costs associated with implementing smart manufacturing solutions, lack of standardization among suppliers of equipment and protocols, constant need for software updates, and limited use of technologies due to technical issues are among the major factors that will limit market growth The adoption of this technology may be significantly hampered by the substantial initial expenditure needed to deploy smart manufacturing, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Smart manufacturing technology like cutting-edge sensors, robots, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms can be expensive to purchase and integrate. 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: Confidential Computing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/confidential-computing-market-A188159 FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) Channels Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-free-ad-supported-tv-channels-market-A146945 Content Disarm And Reconstruction Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/content-disarm-and-reconstruction-market

