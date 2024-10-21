AI in Video Games Market Reach $11424.79 Billion Globally by 2032, Growing at 26.8% CAGR

AI in Video Games Market Size

The global AI in video games market is growing due to high-bandwidth networks, rising smartphone penetration, and the advent of 5G technology.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global AI in video games market size generated $1084.96 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $11424.79 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032.The AI in video games market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to Increased processing power, Emergence of high bandwidth network connectivity and upsurge in the penetration of smartphones. Moreover, the emergence of 5G network and continuous demand for 3D games is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the AI in video games market during the forecast period. On the contrary, and increase in complexity and lack of expertise are the restraint for AI in video games market growth during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 409 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A225390 Covid-19 Scenario1. The pandemic highlighted the importance of AI in the gaming industry, leading to increased investment in AI research and development. Game studios and tech companies directed resources toward advancing AI technologies for gaming. Moreover, as more players spent time playing games during lockdowns, AI-powered features such as personalized content recommendations, dynamic difficulty adjustment, and adaptive gameplay became essential for keeping players engaged and immersed in games.2. Overall, with the increased player base, data analytics powered by AI became crucial. Game publishers and developers leveraged AI to analyze player behavior, preferences, and spending habits, enabling data-driven decision-making for content updates, in-game monetization, and marketing strategies. Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the AI in video games market.Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global AI in video games market revenue, this is attributed to the fact that gaming hardware manufacturers are leveraging AI to gain a competitive edge by offering innovative and feature-rich products that appeal to a broader audience. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.1% from 2023 to 2032, This is because AI-driven animation tools are advancing, allowing for more natural and life like character movements and expressions. Furthermore, the gaming industry focus on delivering high-quality content and immersive experiences drives the adoption of AI tools for content creation and optimization.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A225390 Based on genre, the action segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global AI in video games market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because AI-powered systems analyze a player's skill level and adjust the game's difficulty accordingly. This ensures that action games remain enjoyable for both casual and hardcore gamers. However, the role playing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the fact that AI-driven economies in role playing games simulate supply and demand, affecting in-game prices and availability of items. This adds depth to the game's economic systems, encouraging players to engage in trading and crafting activities.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global AI in video games revenue, owing to the early adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the high demand for video games across the North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by companies and governments for the implementation of advanced technologies such as AI and robotics.Leading Market Players: -UbisoftGoogle DeepMindInworld AINVIDIA CorporationUnity TechnologiesLatitude.ioElectronic Arts Inc.PrometheanAI Inc.Rockstar GamesSideFXThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global AI in video games market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-video-games-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Other Trending Reports:1. Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) Market Size Overview 2. Digital Video Advertising Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.