Inslee approves Washington National Guard support for Navy search and recovery efforts

In response to a request for assistance from the United States Navy, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Gov. Jay Inslee authorized the Washington National Guard to assist with search and recovery efforts for two missing naval aviators from a downed EA-18G near Mount Rainer National Park. The request is for the guard to provide 24/7 security at assigned traffic control points. 

“Trudi and I send our condolences to the families of these two U.S. Navy service members,” Inslee said. “These moments remind us of the risks military service members take on in service to our homeland. Every day, whether in training or in combat, their courage and honor are the same. We join all Washingtonians in expressing gratitude to the many teams who have been assisting with search and rescue operations including the Yakama Nation, Yakima County, King County, WSDOT Air Search & Rescue, and our Washington National Guard.”

