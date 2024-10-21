CoolMOS IC Market to Reach $4.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global CoolMOS IC market is experiencing growth due to increase in global emphasis on energy efficiency, and surge in adoption of switch-mode power supplies.

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "CoolMOS IC Market by Type (Through-hole and Surface-mount), End User (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Medical and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the coolmos ic market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The significant impacting factors of the CoolMOS IC market include surge in adoption of switch-mode power supplies, and rise in power electronics applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and data centers. However, high initial cost is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, technological innovations are projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the CoolMOS IC industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.1 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, End user, and Region. Drivers Increase in global emphasis on energy efficiency Growth in adoption of switch-mode power supplies Rise in power electronics applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and data centers Opportunities Technological innovations Restraint High costs associated with CoolMOS ICs

Segment Highlights

By type, the surface-mount segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to its smaller size, lighter weight, and suitability for automated manufacturing, leading to higher production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Its prevalent use in compact, high-density applications, such as consumer electronics and telecommunications, drives its dominance in the market.

By end user, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the CoolMOS IC market share. The increase in demand for energy-efficient devices, like smartphones, laptops, and smart home appliances, fuels the adoption of CoolMOS ICs. Their superior performance in reducing power loss and enhancing device reliability significantly contributes to their extensive use in this sector.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of region, the CoolMOS IC market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of major electronics manufacturers, rapid industrialization, and growing demand for advanced consumer electronics. Moreover, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, with their robust semiconductor industries and extensive manufacturing capabilities, play a pivotal role in this regional dominance.

Players: -

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments

Toshiba, Renesas

ROHM Semiconductor

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global CoolMOS IC market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In December 2023, Infineon Technologies AG launches its new CoolMOS S7T product family with an integrated temperature sensor to improve the accuracy of junction temperature sensing. The integration of these products has a positive impact on the durability, safety, and efficiency of many electronic applications. The CoolMOS S7T is best suited for solid-state relay (SSR) applications for enhanced performance and reliability due to its superior RDS (on) and the highly accurate, embedded sensor.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current CoolMOS IC market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the CoolMOS IC market. In the CoolMOS IC market forecast analysis is from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing CoolMOS IC market opportunities. The CoolMOS IC market value is in the $ billion in the report.

The market research is offered along with information related to key CoolMOS IC growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth CoolMOS IC market analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing CoolMOS IC market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market analysis. CoolMOS IC market size by country and CoolMOS IC market insights by each country covered in the report.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. In the report leading CoolMOS IC company list along with CoolMOS IC market share by companies is also covered.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global CoolMOS IC market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and CoolMOS IC market growth strategies.

CoolMOS IC Market Key Segments:

By Type

Through-hole

Surface-mount

By End User

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Medical

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

