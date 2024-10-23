WISH I HAD KNOWN Business Program to Aid Harried Parents of Student-Athletes

WISH I HAD KNOWN is a new online mastermind for parents of student-athletes, which ill be offered by World's Best Connectors LLC. Check out this new mastermind for athletes' parents at www.wishIIhadknown.net

With the changes, controversies, and confusion plaguing NCAA, Olympics and other sports, I felt students and parents need more access to objective information and advice.” — Denise Meridith

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rising cost of everything-- uniforms, equipment, club fees, gas to drive to games, tuitions, etc.—is dampening the joy parents should be experiencing with their elite athletes. Many challenges—drugs, mental illness, unanticipated physical injuries—are beyond the scope of most parents. A new virtual course--WISH I HAD KNOWN (WIHK)--has been designed where current and retired athletes, academics, community and business leaders and other parents share their experiences and recommendations.Denise Meridith, CEO of World’s Best Connectors (WBC), which is hosting the program, says “With the changes, controversies, and confusion plaguing NCAA, Olympics and other sports, I felt students and parents need more access to objective information and advice.”WISH I HAD KNOWN is a multi-month Zoom series that delves into four areas: The Power Parent Playbook, the Athlete Financial Game Plan, Elite Athlete Handbook, and an Athlete Family Contingency Strategy. Parents will develop actual customized plans and strategies to help them save money, time and the health of their children.WBC recommends that all parents (regardless of the age of their budding athletes) do the following:1) Visit the website www.wishIhadknown.net to learn more about the programs and sign up via “Contact Us” to be kept informed of upcoming information, activities and events2) Watch one of this year’s WIHK Zoom series (e.g. https://youtu.be/7g_tYvb8Qvs ) posted on the website to get an idea of the quality of experts and types of topics which will be covered in more depth during the mastermind3) If seriously interested in learning more, submit the WIHK Parents Questionnaire ( https://app.gohighlevel.com/v2/preview/DiszWBOYaZIwpaUEEtfl ) and get a personal 30-minute conversation with us about whether this program is a fit for your child and vice versa.Currently, WBC is seeking to identify the first ten FOUNDING FAMILIES, representing various sports with student-athletes of various ages from around the country. These families will receive a heavily discounted cost for the program, and special attention and opportunities. They will also be helping evaluate and improve the program for the larger numbers of families that will be served in 2025.“I ran a youth sports non-profit for 14 years and know the challenges athletes' parents face,” says Meridith. “With exclusive access to top industry professionals, this course provides parents with what I call the 3 Rs (i.e., essential References, Referrals, and Resources) that every parent needs to navigate the complex world of athletics, business, and career development. Don’t miss this opportunity to give your child the competitive edge he/she deserves!”

