ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Entertainment Guide, in partnership with Crocus Investments, an investment firm focused on supporting entrepreneur-led, growth-stage companies, announces a $100,000 investment in Resorts Vegas, a cutting-edge platform offering travelers a comprehensive guide to the top resorts in Las Vegas.

This investment will fuel the continued growth and development of Resorts Vegas, enabling the platform to enhance its features, improve overall user experience, and provide more detailed reviews and insights into Las Vegas's best resorts. Led by Alexander Delrey, Resorts Vegas delivers unbiased, in-depth information on everything from luxurious accommodations and premier entertainment options to world-class dining and exclusive amenities.

As Las Vegas remains one of the top destinations for high-end hospitality and entertainment, Resorts Vegas serves as a critical resource for visitors seeking the best experiences the city has to offer. With an independent approach, Delrey and his team ensure each resort is thoroughly reviewed, helping users make informed decisions about where to stay and what to enjoy. Resorts Vegas operates independently and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Resort World Las Vegas.

We are excited to partner with Crocus Investments to further support the growth of Resorts Vegas. This investment will allow us to continue our mission of providing travelers with accurate, high-quality information on the finest resorts in Las Vegas.

