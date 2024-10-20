Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,557 in the last 365 days.

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on IPP Programme, 21 Oct

Minister of Electricity and Energy to brief media on IPP Programme

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, will on Monday, 21 October 2024,   brief media on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Programme as part of his regular media briefings on South Africa’s Energy Complex.

Memeber of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 21 October 2024
Time: 08:30 for 09:00
Venue: Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria

Media interested in attending the media briefing need to RSVP by sending the following details (Name, Surname, ID number, and Media house) to Kutlwano.Huma@dmre.gov.za by 15:00 on Sunday, 20 October 2024.

For media enquires, kindly contact:  
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy on 082 084 5566| Tsakane.khambane@dmre.gov.za 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on IPP Programme, 21 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more