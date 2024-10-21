16th Annual Ray of Hope Gala: An Evening of Carnaval in Support of the Autism Community

All funds raised at the gala will help the South Florida Autism Center for adults, which broke ground earlier this year and is expected to be completed in 2025

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of South Florida Autism is gearing up for its 16th Annual Ray of Hope Gala at Gulfstream Park on November 9, 2024. This year's theme, "Carnaval," promises an unforgettable evening filled with colorful celebration, compassion, and commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with autism.Attendees will be in their most festive attire, capturing Carnaval's lively and vibrant spirit, but the event is not just about music, elaborate costumes, and masks. The Ray of Hope Gala is a crucial annual fundraiser that supports the South Florida Autism Charter School and the upcoming South Florida Autism Center. This new facility will provide invaluable resources for adults with autism who have transitioned out of school, equipping them with essential independent living and vocational skills. The center aims to foster purpose, build self-esteem, and empower individuals to thrive within their communities."We are thrilled about this year’s Ray of Hope Gala, which will bring together supporters of our mission and celebrate the incredible talents of our students," said Dr. Tamara Moodie, Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Autism. We’ve already built the charter school, which today serves 300 students. With the community’s support, we can build a three-story center that will make a difference in the lives of those with autism as they navigate adulthood."The evening will kick off with a captivating performance by students from the South Florida Autism Charter School during the cocktail hour, followed by dinner, dancing, live music, and an engaging program reminiscent of Carnaval's vibrant rhythms and colors. A highlight of the evening will be the silent auction and raffle featuring an array of exciting items generously donated by local businesses and community members. Proceeds from the event will directly support the construction and operation of the South Florida Autism Center, helping to fulfill the mission of providing a supportive environment for individuals with autism.People worldwide can still buy tickets, enjoy watching the students perform, and participate in the silent auction to support this vital cause by going to https://rayofhope.cbo.io . All funds raised this year will help the South Florida Autism Center, which broke ground earlier this year and is expected to be completed in 2025. The Autism Center will serve adults 22 and older, offering a range of services, including childcare, early intervention programs, a therapy clinic, a family gym, swimming programs, and recreational and vocational services, including job training and placement, among many others.About Friends of South Florida AutismFriends of South Florida Autism is a non-profit organization that supports the South Florida Autism Center, South Florida Autism Charter Schools, and The Villages of South Florida Autism so they can fulfill their missions of assisting individuals diagnosed with Autism who reside in South Florida. To learn more, visit http://friendsofsfa.org

SFACS Video Tour

