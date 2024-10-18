DNR temporarily closing a portion of Chengwatana State Forest due to wildfire (published October 18, 2024)

To help ensure public safety, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued an emergency order of closure effective immediately for a portion of the Chengwatana State Forest due to an active wildfire.

The DNR is temporarily closing approximately 4,500 acres of the forest, which is located in Pine and Chisago counties. The closure includes the area between the Chengwatana State Forest Road in the north to the Snake River in the south, running the full width of the state forest from its western boundary to the St. Croix River National Scenic Riverway boundary in the east (please see the map below).

This area is closed to the public until further notice, including for recreational activities such as dispersed camping, recreational trail riding, hiking and other activities. The Snake River Campground, south of the Snake River, is unaffected by the wildfire and is open.

The fire is estimated at 140 acres, and no infrastructure or buildings are threatened. For the safety of firefighters, please do not use drones in the area. Federal regulations prohibit the use of drones above wildfires. If a drone is spotted near a wildfire, all responding aircraft are required to land or return to the airport until the airspace is clear, delaying critical firefighting efforts.