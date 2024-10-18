When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 18, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 18, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under the brand names listed below.

Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this site: https://s202.q4cdn.com/734602292/files/doc_downloads/2024/10/Brantford-Waffles-Press-Release-FinalDraft-All-Images-Only-JC.pdf.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

This issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST).

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

CONTACT: Media Contact: Howard Karesh, media@treehousefoods.com; Investor Contact: Matt Siler, Matt.Siler@treehousefoods.com; Consumer Affairs: 800-596-2903.

See Product Release List