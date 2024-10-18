Submit Release
16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Del Muro circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County


18 October 2024


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 4 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the August 1, 2024, retirement of Judge Justine E. Del Muro.


There are 12 applicants, of whom five indicate they are female and seven indicate they are male. Two report being a minority applicant, with one declining to report. Five applicants work in the public sector, and seven work in the private sector. The average age of the applicants is 43.5 years.

 

The commission announces it will interview all 12 applicants: 


Kyle S. Belew

Jeremy J. Baldwin

Michelle L. Cocayne

Benjamin Cox

Patrick C. Edwards

Kaitlin E. Gallen

Ashley N. Garrett

Robert E. J. Gordon

Brandon A. Lawson

Stephanie N. Lopez

Patricia M. Scaglia

R. Travis Willingham


The commission expects to interview applicants starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2024, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, in Kansas City. Each applicant will be notified separately of the time scheduled for their interview. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Interviews will not be available online.


Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, the governor will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 4 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.


Members of the Commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.



Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600


