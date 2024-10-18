U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. David Schweikert for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. David Schweikert to represent Arizona’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our endorsement of Congressman David Schweikert for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Schweikert is a free-market champion who supports pro-growth tax policies that enable American companies to prosper and invest in their workforce and communities. We appreciate Congressman Schweikert’s focus on economic growth and prosperity and look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“Promoting economic growth and prosperity has always been my top priority in Congress. When we focus on policies that strengthen the American economy and American businesses both large and small, everyone wins,” said Rep. Schweikert. “I am proud to have the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for my re-election campaign for Congress.”

“Few members of Congress understand the effect of public policy on whether an economy will grow jobs like David Schweikert,” said Danny Seiden, President & CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “Throughout his tenure in Congress, Rep. Schweikert has supported policies to keep taxes low, cut red tape, and make Arizona and the United States more globally competitive. David Schweikert deserves to be re-elected, and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry is proud to endorse him.”