Elected Officials Visit ARCH in Springfield to Learn About Lifesaving Air Medical Services

Senator Duckworth and Representative Budzinski Experience Firsthand the Critical Role of Air Medical Ecosystem in Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, IL, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski (D-13th) spent the afternoon last Wednesday with the dedicated crew of the ARCH Air Medical base in Springfield to gain a firsthand understanding of the lifesaving care they provide across the region.

“The work of medevac helicopters is critical to saving lives, especially when transporting patients in rural areas who don’t have easy access to emergency care,” Duckworth said. “It was great to meet the Springfield ARCH Air Medical team and see the important work they do firsthand during my ride-along. I will keep working with Congresswoman Budzinski to make sure our rural emergency medical services have the federal support they need to continue caring for folks in every corner of our state.”

Their visit on Oct. 9 began with an extensive tour of the base, which has been serving Springfield and its surrounding communities since 2008. Crew members—Pilot Zach Deets, Flight Nurse Tyler Earley and Flight Paramedic Tristen Lomax—walked them through their day-to-day operations and the specialized emergency medical equipment inside the aircraft that makes rapid response and patient transport possible. The highlight of the day was a ride-along in the helicopter, giving both a unique perspective on the daily operations and the challenges faced by the crew in the air.

“In an emergency, every minute matters,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13). “Air ambulances, like the ARCH Air Medical Program here in Springfield, are critical to get patients to level one care as quickly as possible—especially in hard-to-reach rural areas. It was great to get a new perspective on their work through a ride-along with Senator Duckworth and I’ll keep working to support air medical services in our region so they can continue to provide lifesaving care to Illinoisans.”

The ARCH Springfield base is one of nine under the ARCH Air Medical program, which is part of Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S. Together, the nine bases form an ecosystem that ensures patients can be transported locally or across the state and beyond, depending on their medical needs.

“We were honored to host Sen. Duckworth and Rep. Budzinski and provide them with an inside look at how we deliver critical care in the air,” said Air Methods Regional Vice President Rod Pace. “Their visit highlights the importance of having air medical services to ensure rapid access to emergency care for patients throughout Illinois.”

ARCH’s air medical teams consist of highly trained professionals who deliver the highest level of care in emergency situations, playing a crucial role in both rural and urban areas where timely medical intervention can be a matter of life and death.

"We hope this experience gave them a deeper understanding of the profound impact our teams have on their constituents and surrounding communities," said Air Methods Regional Sales Director Aaron Bradshaw. "We are grateful for their support and interest in our mission to save lives."

Air Methods is committed to providing air medical services to all members of the communities they serve and are in-network with most major health insurance providers for emergency air medical services. Additionally, their patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability.

About Air Methods

The ARCH Air Medical Program is part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features approximately 400 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

