Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: 6th Annual Social Justice Summit on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger in South Africa

Address by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in The Presidency at the 6th Annual Social Justice Summit on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger in South Africa; 18th October 2024, Cape Town

It is my great honour to be invited as we gather to discuss a matter of profound importance—the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger in South Africa. This goal is not merely a statistic; it represents the hope, dignity, and future of millions of our fellow citizens. Zero Hunger is also a pressing global challenge as governments and civil society alike are confronted with the need to ensure sustainable food security for all.

As our populations grow and climate change intensifies, the urgency of food security cannot be overstated. Sustainable food security is not just about having enough food; it is about access, quality, and the ability to produce food without compromising future generations.

Equally, hunger is a multifaceted challenge that affects our economy, health, and social fabric. In a nation as rich in resources as ours, it is unacceptable that millions of South Africans still face food insecurity. Another paradox we face is that South Africa is a food-producing nation, where millions still experience hunger, leading to malnutrition, stunting, and diet-related diseases such as obesity.

Therefore, we must pursue food security with urgency and determination.

To achieve Zero Hunger, we must first enhance agricultural productivity and ensure equitable access to nutritious food. This involves investing in sustainable farming practices, empowering smallholder farmers, and promoting local food systems. By supporting our farmers, we can boost food production and create jobs, fostering both economic growth and community resilience. We must promote sustainable farming methods that enhance productivity while protecting our natural resources. Practices like crop rotation, agroforestry, and organic farming can increase resilience against climate change and reduce reliance on chemical inputs. Supporting smallholder farmers through training and access to technology can empower communities and boost local food production.

It is therefore important and significant that universities like Stellenbosch are deeply involved in this initiative. It would be important for us in government to explore opportunities to partner with institutions of higher learning on this initiative, in order to extend the awareness to communities in the rural areas of our country that are daily confronted food insecurity.

This week at one of the meetings, we were confronted with a submission that brought to reality the potential extent of our food insecurity challenge, and that if factors impacting on food security are left unattended, food insecurity in South Africa will worsen despite current government interventions such as the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), which provides daily meals to over 9.6 million learners across 21,000 public schools, and the Child Support Grant, which has lifted around 2 million children out of poverty and reduced stunting and malnutrition-related health issues.

Imagine learning that 91% of South Africa is dryland or that it will be dryland in not so distant future. One then understands the underlying cause of a swift change to drought with a mere experience of rain shortfalls. This must make us understand the urgency to develop sound drought resilience and water conservation plans.

Ladies and gentlemen,

In 2014, the government introduced the National Policy on Food and Nutrition Security, followed by the National Food and Nutrition Security Implementation Plan (2018-2023) whose implementation involved multiple government departments and entities with support of various interventions receive support of local and international development partners. We are now in the process of developing the NFNSIP (2024 -2030) as we chase the NDPs Vision 2030 goals. We are not only calling for a partnership in its development but with its implementation as our country focuses on achieving the overdue SDG on Zero Hunger.

Our policy approach to Zero Hunger acknowledges the lingering consequences of apartheid, which has left deep-rooted inequalities in access to land, income, and employment and other economic opportunities. (I must immediately clarify that South Africa is on course to achieve its set target on land redistribution by 2030 and the project to ensure productive use of all redistributed land is underway.)

Newer challenges such as population growth, rising cost of basic food and essentials, and climate change are exacerbating the challenge of food insecurity. Thus, addressing hunger demands systemic interventions that go beyond merely providing food.

It requires education to be positioned to play a crucial role in addressing food insecurity for both the immediate needs and for future generations. We must educate our communities about land conservation, and strengthening local food systems. Communities should be encouraged to support local farmers’ markets and food cooperatives. Localised food systems can be more responsive to the needs of communities and provide fresh, nutritious food to those who need it most. This will also foster economic resilience and food sovereignty.

Collaboration is also key if South Africa is to attain the goal of Zero Hunger. We must forge partnerships across government, private sector, and civil society including academia to create comprehensive strategies that tackle food insecurity. Innovative solutions, such as urban farming and food waste reduction initiatives, can provide immediate relief while contributing to long-term sustainability.

We must all collaborate to address the systemic inequalities that exacerbate hunger. This means prioritizing marginalized communities and ensuring that everyone has access to resources and opportunities. Food security cannot be achieved without addressing poverty and inequality.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Another systematic intervention must be the coordination of invest in research and innovation and this is one area that universities can play a crucial role more so when R&D budgets continue dwindle. I have since learnt that it institutions of higher learning are more cost effective as research centres than those government initiated research initiatives outside academia. I have equally learnt that research outputs that are delinked from policy formulation and theatres of implementation are not meaningful contributors to the body of knowledge. This re-emphasises the need for a strengthened partnership between the University of Stellenbosch and government and not just one government department. Honestly, universities are better placed to lead research on sustainable agricultural technologies, such as drought-resistant crops and precision farming techniques, can help us adapt to changing conditions, and public and private sectors must collaborate to ensure that these innovations are accessible to all, particularly in the most rural of our Provinces.

17. Examples of targeted social protection programmes include The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, introduced during COVID-19, has now been extended to mitigate ongoing vulnerabilities, including hunger. Further details will be provided by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Social Development (DSD).

As we move forward, let us remember that achieving Zero Hunger is also about fostering a society where everyone has the means to thrive and that achieving sustainable food security requires a multifaceted approach. Remember, we can build a South Africa where every child goes to bed nourished and every family has access to healthy, affordable food, and a South Africa that contributes to the protection of the planet for generations to come.

Thank you.