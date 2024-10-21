Next Day Access Expands Footprint in Southern California with Grand Opening of New San Diego County Location

Next Day Access Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility and mobility solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in San Diego County. The expansion is part of the company’s strategic growth plan to better serve Southern California, offering high-quality accessibility products and services to help individuals maintain independence and enhance their quality of life.The Next Day San Diego County franchise is owned and operated by experienced entrepreneurs Bruce Wayne Patterson, Jr. and Roslyn Patterson. Serving the San Diego County area and beyond, the Pattersons will provide a comprehensive range of accessibility solutions, including wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, and other home accessibility & mobility products. Next Day Access San Diego County aims to meet the increasing demand for reliable accessibility solutions in the region, delivering fast and expert service to both residential and commercial customers.“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Southern California with this new location,” said Michele Popelka, Brand President, Next Day Access. “The Patterson family’s passion for customer service and their deep commitment to helping others aligns perfectly with our mission to provide fast, reliable accessibility solutions to individuals in need. We’re confident they will make a tremendous impact in San Diego County.”Bruce Wayne Patterson, Jr. brings over 20 years of business management experience to the venture, ensuring that the new location will deliver top-tier service. His partner, Roslyn Patterson, will lead marketing and operations, leveraging her expertise to ensure the business is run efficiently with a focus on customer satisfaction.“Our goal is to help people stay in their homes and live independently,” said Bruce Wayne Patterson, Jr. “Next Day Access gives us the tools and resources to provide meaningful solutions to our community. We’re excited to bring Next Day Access to San Diego County and make a difference in people’s lives.”Roslyn Patterson added, “We are committed to providing personalized solutions that meet each customer’s unique needs. Whether it’s installing a wheelchair ramp or modifying a home for accessibility, we want our customers to feel empowered and supported every step of the way.”The grand opening of Next Day Access in San Diego County will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, product demonstrations, and special offers for attendees. The event will provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the company’s accessibility products and meet the Patterson family.About Next Day Access San Diego CountyNext Day Access San Diego County will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across Oceanside, Lake Elsinore to San Ysidro and beyond. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access San Diego, contact their team at 682-582-7366 or visit nextdayaccess.com/san-diego-county.About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

