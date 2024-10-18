Submit Release
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $6.7 Million in Third Quarter 2024; Reports $0.36 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.36, compared to $0.14 in the preceding quarter and $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

“Our liquidity profile and capital position continue to strengthen as management remains focused on optimizing the Bank’s balance sheet. We are very pleased with the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering during the third quarter that generated a positive response from the investors. The offering was upsized from an initial target of $33.5 million to $40.0 million and further bolstered our capital position. The transaction was in line with our strategy of refinancing our existing $33.5 million of subordinated debt that had started to lose Tier 2 regulatory capital status,” stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Executive Summary

  • Total deposits were $2.725 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $2.935 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.60 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023.
    • Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 5.43 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.56 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023.
  • The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 53.22 percent compared to 68.55 percent in the prior quarter, and 57.09 percent in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The annualized return on average assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.72 percent, compared to 0.30 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.70 percent in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The annualized return on average equity ratio for the third quarter was 8.29 percent, compared to 3.52 percent in the prior quarter, and 8.92 percent in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans was 1.11 percent at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.10 percent at the prior quarter-end and 0.96 percent at September 30, 2023.
  • Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $3.088 billion at September 30, 2024, decreased 6.4 percent from $3.286 billion at September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $218.6 million, or 5.7 percent, to $3.614 billion at September 30, 2024, from $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was mainly related to a decrease in loans of $191.8 million. The decrease was primarily from loan payoffs/paydowns that exceeded loan originations.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $36.4 million, or 13.0 percent, to $243.1 million at September 30, 2024, from $279.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the withdrawal of brokered deposits.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $191.8 million, or 5.8 percent, to $3.088 billion at September 30, 2024, from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases of $137.2 million in commercial real estate multi-family loans, $46.3 million in construction loans and 1-4 family residential loans of $7.2 million for the same period. Commercial business loans also decreased $837 thousand. The allowance for credit losses increased $1.1 million to $34.7 million, or 98.2 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities increased by $11.4 million, or 11.8 percent, to $108.3 million at September 30, 2024, from $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, as excess liquidity has been deployed into the securities portfolio.

Deposits decreased by $254.5 million, or 8.5 percent, to $2.725 billion at September 30, 2024, from $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023. A majority of the decline was due to a decrease in certificates of deposit of $175.8 million. The reduction in certificates of deposit was mainly caused by the withdrawal of brokered deposits which was partially offset by an increase in retail time deposits.

Total borrowings increased by $23.0 million to $533.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $510.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in borrowings was primarily due to the successful completion of the $40 million subordinated debt offering during the third quarter of 2024. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.26 percent at September 30, 2024 and 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of September 30, 2024 was 1.20 years. The interest rate of the Company’s subordinated debt balances was 8.87 percent at September 30, 2024 and 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $14.1 million, or 4.5 percent, to $328.1 million at September 30, 2024, from $314.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to an increase in additional paid in capital attributable to the issuance of additional shares of preferred stock of $4.7 million during 2024, or 18.8 percent, to $29.8 million at September 30, 2024, and an increase in retained earnings of $5.8 million, or 4.3 percent, to $141.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $135.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in preferred stock paid in capital was due to the issuance of 427 shares of its Series J Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock during the nine-month period.

Third Quarter 2024 Income Statement Review

Net income was $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The third quarter of 2024 benefited from higher non-interest income of $1.7 million and lower non-interest expense of $1.5 million, compared to the third quarter of 2023. This was offset by net interest income that was lower by $2.6 million relative to the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher interest expense and lower interest income.

Net interest income decreased by $2.6 million, or 10.3 percent, to $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, from $25.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense and lower interest income.

Interest income decreased by $441 thousand, or 0.9 percent, to $48.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $119.3 million, or 3.2 percent, to $3.579 billion for the third quarter of 2024 from $3.698 billion for the third quarter of 2023, while the average yield increased 13 basis points to 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

Interest expense increased by $2.2 million to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $23.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase resulted from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 45 basis points to 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023, offset by a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities of $123.4 million to $2.823 billion for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.947 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2023 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $3.4 million in net charge-offs compared to $496 thousand in net charge offs for the third quarter of 2023. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $35.3 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024 as compared to $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $34.7 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.7 million to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to gains on equity investments of $1.6 million.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 9.9 percent, to $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in these expenses for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by lower regulatory assessment fees of $445 thousand, salaries and employee benefits expense, which declined $385 thousand, and advertising and promotion costs, which declined by $135 thousand.

The income tax provision decreased by $22 thousand, or 0.8 percent, to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The provision was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.7 percent for both the third quarter of 2024 and for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $8.1 million, or 34.5 percent, to $15.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $23.4 million for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net income was driven, primarily, by lower net interest income of $10.3 million, or 12.9 percent.

Net interest income decreased by $10.3 million, or 12.9 percent, to $69.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $80.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $19.0 million, partly offset by an increase in interest income of $8.7 million.

Interest income increased by $8.7 million, or 6.3 percent, to $147.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, from $138.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $12.7 million, or 0.4 percent, to $3.639 billion for the first nine months of 2024, from $3.626 billion for the first nine months of 2023, while the average yield increased 30 basis points to 5.40 percent from 5.10 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in average cash balances mainly related to the increase in the Company’s level of average interest-bearing bank balances, partially offset by a decline in loan receivables and investments for the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest expense increased by $19.0 million, or 32.5 percent, to $77.5 million for 2024, from $58.5 million for 2023. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 82 basis points to 3.57 percent for the first nine months of 2024, from 2.75 percent for the first nine months of 2023, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $58.4 million, or 2.1 percent, to $2.892 billion from $2.834 billion over the same period. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the higher interest rate environment in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Net interest margin was 2.56 percent for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 2.95 percent for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the cost of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities.

During the first nine months of 2024, the Company experienced $6.3 million in net charge offs compared to $471 thousand in net recoveries for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses was $7.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.1 million to $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $860 thousand for the first nine months of 2023. Realized and unrealized gains on equity securities and income on Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased $5.4 million and $844 thousand, respectively. Offsetting this were losses on the sale of loans of $4.8 million. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity investments are based on prevailing market conditions.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.3 million, or 2.9 percent, to $42.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $44.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in operating expenses for 2024 was driven primarily by decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million. This was partially offset by regulatory assessment costs being $318 thousand greater in 2024.

The income tax provision decreased by $3.1 million, or 32.7 percent to $6.3 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $9.4 million for the same period in 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.1 percent for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 28.6 percent for the first nine months of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $3.4 million in net charge offs, compared to $496 thousand in net charge offs for the third quarter of 2023.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $35.3 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $7.9 million, or 0.24 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $34.7 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $31.9 million, or 0.96 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 98.2 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2024, and 402.4 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2023.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a New Jersey corporation established in 2003, and is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank. The Company has not engaged in any significant business activity other than owning all of the outstanding common stock of the Bank. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., the Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branch offices in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Contact: Michael Shriner,
  President & CEO
  Jawad Chaudhry,
  EVP & CFO
  (201) 823-0700


  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,      
  September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024   September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)      
Loans, including fees $ 42,857 $ 44,036   $ 44,133   -2.7 %   -2.9 %
Mortgage-backed securities   303   297     217   2.0 %   39.6 %
Other investment securities   994   1,006     1,045   -1.2 %   -4.9 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   4,472   4,106     3,672   8.9 %   21.8 %
Total interest and dividend income   48,626   49,445     49,067   -1.7 %   -0.9 %
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits:            
Demand   5,686   5,349     4,556   6.3 %   24.8 %
Savings and club   146   152     182   -3.9 %   -19.8 %
Certificates of deposit   13,670   14,571     10,922   -6.2 %   25.2 %
    19,502   20,072     15,660   -2.8 %   24.5 %
Borrowings   6,079   5,734     7,727   6.0 %   -21.3 %
Total interest expense   25,581   25,806     23,387   -0.9 %   9.4 %
             
Net interest income   23,045   23,639     25,680   -2.5 %   -10.3 %
Provision for credit losses   2,890   2,438     2,205   18.5 %   31.1 %
             
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   20,155   21,201     23,475   -4.9 %   -14.1 %
             
Non-interest income income (loss) :            
Fees and service charges   1,196   1,119     1,349   6.9 %   -11.3 %
Gain (loss) on sales of loans   35   (4,563 )   19   -100.8 %   84.2 %
Loss on sale of impaired loans   -   (288 )   -   -     -  
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments   1,132   (222 )   (494 ) -609.9 %   -329.1 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income   652   671     466   -2.8 %   39.9 %
Other   112   49     66   128.6 %   69.7 %
Total non-interest income income (loss)   3,127   (3,234 )   1,406   -196.7 %   122.4 %
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   7,139   6,992     7,524   2.1 %   -5.1 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,591   2,529     2,622   2.5 %   -1.2 %
Data processing and communications   1,681   1,672     1,787   0.5 %   -5.9 %
Professional fees   618   604     560   2.3 %   10.4 %
Director fees   351   254     274   38.2 %   28.1 %
Regulatory assessment fees   666   953     1,111   -30.1 %   -40.1 %
Advertising and promotions   182   253     317   -28.1 %   -42.6 %
Other real estate owned, net   -   -     1   -     -100.0 %
Other   701   730     1,267   -4.0 %   -44.7 %
Total non-interest expense   13,929   13,987     15,463   -0.4 %   -9.9 %
             
Income before income tax provision   9,353   3,980     9,418   135.0 %   -0.7 %
Income tax provision   2,685   1,163     2,707   130.9 %   -0.8 %
             
Net Income   6,668   2,817     6,711   136.7 %   -0.6 %
Preferred stock dividends   475   448     173   6.1 %   174.3 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 6,193 $ 2,369   $ 6,538   161.4 %   -5.3 %
             
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted            
Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.14   $ 0.39   160.9 %   -6.4 %
Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.14   $ 0.39   160.5 %   -6.4 %
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding            
Basic   17,039   17,005     16,830   0.2 %   1.2 %
Diluted   17,064   17,005     16,854   0.3 %   1.2 %



  Statements of Income - Nine Months Ended,  
  September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)  
Loans, including fees $ 130,615   $ 125,666   3.9 %
Mortgage-backed securities   905     587   54.2 %
Other investment securities   2,975     3,235   -8.0 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   12,861     9,168   40.3 %
Total interest and dividend income   147,356     138,656   6.3 %
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits:      
Demand   16,292     11,900   36.9 %
Savings and club   464     443   4.7 %
Certificates of deposit   43,224     25,849   67.2 %
    59,980     38,192   57.0 %
Borrowings   17,549     20,324   -13.7 %
Total interest expense   77,529     58,516   32.5 %
       
Net interest income   69,827     80,140   -12.9 %
Provision for credit losses   7,416     4,177   77.5 %
       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   62,411     75,963   -17.8 %
       
Non-interest income:      
Fees and service charges   3,530     3,889   -9.2 %
(Loss) gain on sales of loans   (4,483 )   25   -  
Loss on sale of impaired loans   (288 )   -   -  
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments   1,040     (4,390 ) -123.7 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income   1,998     1,154   73.1 %
Other   205     182   12.6 %
Total non-interest income   2,002     860   132.8 %
       
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits   21,112     22,853   -7.6 %
Occupancy and equipment   7,764     7,734   0.4 %
Data processing and communications   5,206     5,247   -0.8 %
Professional fees   1,817     1,748   3.9 %
Director fees   882     809   9.0 %
Regulatory assessments   2,761     2,443   13.0 %
Advertising and promotions   651     945   -31.1 %
Other real estate owned, net   -     3   -100.0 %
Other   2,561     2,241   14.3 %
Total non-interest expense   42,754     44,023   -2.9 %
       
Income before income tax provision   21,659     32,800   -34.0 %
Income tax provision   6,308     9,379   -32.7 %
       
Net Income   15,351     23,421   -34.5 %
Preferred stock dividends   1,357     520   161.0 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 13,994   $ 22,901   -38.9 %
       
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted      
Basic $ 0.82   $ 1.36   -39.3 %
Diluted $ 0.82   $ 1.35   -39.0 %
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
Basic   16,991     16,868   0.7 %
Diluted   16,992     16,951   0.2 %


Statements of Financial Condition September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023
ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited)    
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 12,617   $ 11,146   $ 16,597   13.2 % -24.0 %
Interest-earning deposits   230,506     315,724     262,926   -27.0 % -12.3 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   243,123     326,870     279,523   -25.6 % -13.0 %
           
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -  
Debt securities available for sale   98,169     85,964     87,769   14.2 % 11.8 %
Equity investments   10,133     9,001     9,093   12.6 % 11.4 %
Loans held for sale   250     35,187     1,287   -99.3 % -80.6 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $34,693, $35,243 and $33,608 , respectively   3,087,914     3,161,925     3,279,708   -2.3 % -5.8 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost   24,732     25,001     24,917   -1.1 % -0.7 %
Premises and equipment, net   12,008     12,346     13,057   -2.7 % -8.0 %
Accrued interest receivable   16,496     16,576     16,072   -0.5 % 2.6 %
Deferred income taxes   17,370     17,227     18,213   0.8 % -4.6 %
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,253     5,253     5,253   0.0 % 0.0 %
Operating lease right-of-use asset   13,438     13,556     12,935   -0.9 % 3.9 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")   75,404     74,752     73,407   0.9 % 2.7 %
Other assets   8,745     9,548     10,428   -8.4 % -16.1 %
Total Assets $ 3,613,770   $ 3,793,941   $ 3,832,397   -4.7 % -5.7 %
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 528,089   $ 523,816   $ 536,264   0.8 % -1.5 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,196,491     2,411,423     2,442,816   -8.9 % -10.1 %
Total deposits   2,724,580     2,935,239     2,979,080   -7.2 % -8.5 %
FHLB advances   466,424     473,086     472,811   -1.4 % -1.4 %
Subordinated debentures   67,042     37,624     37,624   78.2 % 78.2 %
Operating lease liability   13,878     13,973     13,315   -0.7 % 4.2 %
Other liabilities   13,733     13,287     15,512   3.4 % -11.5 %
Total Liabilities   3,285,657     3,473,209     3,518,342   -5.4 % -6.6 %
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   -   -  
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   29,763     28,403     25,043   4.8 % 18.8 %
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   0.0 % 0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital common stock   200,605     200,162     198,923   0.2 % 0.8 %
Retained earnings   141,770     138,309     135,927   2.5 % 4.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (5,678 )   (7,795 )   (7,491 ) -27.2 % -24.2 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (38,347 )   (38,347 )   (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 %
Total Stockholders' Equity   328,113     320,732     314,055   2.3 % 4.5 %
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,613,770   $ 3,793,941   $ 3,832,397   -4.7 % -5.7 %
           
Outstanding common shares   17,048     17,029     16,904      


  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024
 		  2023
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,159,574   $ 42,857 5.43 %   $ 3,330,446   $ 44,133 5.30 %
Investment Securities   96,893     1,297 5.35 %     96,723     1,262 5.22 %
Interest-earning assets(6)   322,154     4,472 5.55 %     270,729     3,672 5.43 %
Total Interest-earning assets   3,578,621     48,626 5.44 %     3,697,898     49,067 5.31 %
Non-interest-earning assets   124,254           127,780      
Total assets $ 3,702,875         $ 3,825,678      
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 553,506   $ 2,509 1.81 %   $ 628,804   $ 2,244 1.43 %
Money market accounts   369,329     3,177 3.44 %     331,813     2,311 2.79 %
Savings accounts   258,158     146 0.23 %     300,484     182 0.24 %
Certificates of Deposit   1,123,960     13,670 4.86 %     1,024,900     10,923 4.26 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,304,953     19,502 3.38 %     2,286,001     15,660 2.74 %
Borrowed funds   518,385     6,079 4.69 %     660,773     7,727 4.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,823,338     25,581 3.62 %     2,946,774     23,387 3.17 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   557,754           577,963      
Total liabilities   3,381,092           3,524,737      
Stockholders' equity   321,783           300,941      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,702,875         $ 3,825,678      
Net interest income   $ 23,045       $ 25,680  
Net interest rate spread(1)     1.82 %       2.13 %
Net interest margin(2)     2.58 %       2.78 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.
(4) Excludes allowance for credit losses.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans.
(6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
   2023
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,235,048 $ 130,615 5.38 %   $ 3,271,018 $ 125,666 5.12 %
Investment Securities   96,136   3,880 5.38 %     102,143   3,822 4.99 %
Interest-earning assets(6)   307,726   12,861 5.57 %     252,999   9,168 4.83 %
Total Interest-earning assets   3,638,910   147,356 5.40 %     3,626,161   138,656 5.10 %
Non-interest-earning assets   124,401         123,262    
Total assets $ 3,763,311       $ 3,749,422    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 553,363 $ 7,018 1.69 %   $ 684,691 $ 6,242 1.22 %
Money market accounts   369,542   9,274 3.35 %     325,923   5,657 2.31 %
Savings accounts   267,900   464 0.23 %     311,733   443 0.19 %
Certificates of Deposit   1,188,454   43,224 4.85 %     926,684   25,849 3.72 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,379,259   59,980 3.36 %     2,249,032   38,192 2.26 %
Borrowed funds   513,193   17,549 4.56 %     585,028   20,324 4.63 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,892,452   77,529 3.57 %     2,834,060   58,516 2.75 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   551,919         618,037    
Total liabilities   3,444,371         3,452,097    
Stockholders' equity   318,940         297,326    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,763,311       $ 3,749,422    
Net interest income   $ 69,827       $ 80,140  
Net interest rate spread(1)     1.83 %       2.35 %
Net interest margin(2)     2.56 %       2.95 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.
(4) Excludes allowance for credit losses.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans.
(6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.


  Financial Condition data by quarter
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
           
  (In thousands, except book values)
Total assets $ 3,613,770   $ 3,793,941   $ 3,849,195   $ 3,832,397   $ 3,812,120  
Cash and cash equivalents   243,123     326,870     352,448     279,523     251,916  
Securities   108,302     94,965     96,189     96,862     94,444  
Loans receivable, net   3,087,914     3,161,925     3,226,877     3,279,708     3,285,727  
Deposits   2,724,580     2,935,239     2,991,659     2,979,080     2,819,556  
Borrowings   533,466     510,710     510,573     510,435     660,298  
Stockholders’ equity   328,113     320,732     320,131     314,055     303,636  
Book value per common share1 $ 17.50   $ 17.17   $ 17.24   $ 17.10   $ 16.79  
Tangible book value per common share2 $ 17.19   $ 16.86   $ 16.93   $ 16.79   $ 16.48  
           
  Operating data by quarter
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 23,045   $ 23,639   $ 23,143   $ 23,922   $ 25,680  
Provision for credit losses   2,890     2,438     2,088     1,927     2,205  
Non-interest income (loss) income   3,127     (3,234 )   2,109     3,228     1,406  
Non-interest expense   13,929     13,987     14,838     16,568     15,463  
Income tax expense   2,685     1,163     2,460     2,593     2,707  
Net income $ 6,668   $ 2,817   $ 5,866   $ 6,062   $ 6,711  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.36   $ 0.14   $ 0.32   $ 0.35   $ 0.39  
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16  
           
  Financial Ratios(3)
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
Return on average assets   0.72 %   0.30 %   0.61 %   0.63 %   0.70 %
Return on average stockholders' equity   8.29 %   3.52 %   7.46 %   7.91 %   8.92 %
Net interest margin   2.58 %   2.60 %   2.50 %   2.57 %   2.78 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets   9.08 %   8.45 %   8.32 %   8.19 %   7.97 %
Efficiency Ratio4   53.22 %   68.55 %   58.76 %   61.02 %   57.09 %
           
  Asset Quality Ratios
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Non-Accrual Loans $ 35,330   $ 32,448   $ 22,241   $ 18,783   $ 7,931  
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   1.13 %   1.01 %   0.68 %   0.57 %   0.24 %
ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   98.2 %   108.6 %   155.4 %   178.9 %   402.4 %
Individually Analyzed Loans   66,048     60,798     65,731     54,019     35,868  
Classified Loans   98,316     87,033     97,739     85,727     42,807  
           
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”


  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 241,050   $ 242,706   $ 244,762   $ 248,295   $ 251,845  
Commercial and multi-family   2,296,886     2,340,385     2,392,970     2,434,115     2,444,887  
Construction   146,471     173,207     180,975     192,816     185,202  
Commercial business   371,365     375,355     378,073     372,202     370,512  
Home equity   67,566     66,843     65,518     66,331     66,046  
Consumer   2,309     2,053     2,847     3,643     3,647  
  $ 3,125,647   $ 3,200,549   $ 3,265,145   $ 3,317,402   $ 3,322,139  
Less:          
Deferred loan fees, net   (3,040 )   (3,381 )   (3,705 )   (4,086 )   (4,498 )
Allowance for credit losses   (34,693 )   (35,243 )   (34,563 )   (33,608 )   (31,914 )
           
Total loans, net $ 3,087,914   $ 3,161,925   $ 3,226,877   $ 3,279,708   $ 3,285,727  
           
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 410   $ 350   $ 429   $ 270   $ 178  
Commercial and multi-family   27,693     27,796     12,627     8,684     3,267  
Construction   586     586     3,225     4,292     2,886  
Commercial business   6,498     3,673     5,916     5,491     1,600  
Home equity   123     43     44     46     -  
Consumer   20     -     -     -     -  
Total: $ 35,330   $ 32,448   $ 22,241   $ 18,783   $ 7,931  
           
  Distribution of Deposits by quarter
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
  (In thousands)
Demand:          
Non-Interest Bearing $ 528,089   $ 523,816   $ 531,112   $ 536,264   $ 523,912  
Interest Bearing   527,862     549,239     552,295     564,912     574,577  
Money Market   366,655     371,689     361,791     370,934     348,732  
Sub-total: $ 1,422,606   $ 1,444,744   $ 1,445,198   $ 1,472,110   $ 1,447,221  
Savings and Club   255,115     258,680     272,051     284,273     293,962  
Certificates of Deposit   1,046,859     1,231,815     1,274,410     1,222,697     1,078,373  
Total Deposits: $ 2,724,580   $ 2,935,239   $ 2,991,659   $ 2,979,080   $ 2,819,556  
           


  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
           
  Tangible Book Value per Share
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 328,113   $ 320,732   $ 320,131   $ 314,055   $ 303,636  
Less: goodwill   5,253     5,253     5,253     5,253     5,253  
Less: preferred stock   29,763     28,403     27,733     25,043     20,783  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   293,097     287,076     287,145     283,759     277,601  
Shares common shares outstanding   17,048     17,029     16,957     16,904     16,848  
Book value per common share $ 17.50   $ 17.17   $ 17.24   $ 17.10   $ 16.79  
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.19   $ 16.86   $ 16.93   $ 16.79   $ 16.48  
           
  Efficiency Ratios
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Net interest income $ 23,045   $ 23,639   $ 23,143   $ 23,922   $ 25,680  
Non-interest income (loss)   3,127     (3,234 )   2,109     3,228     1,406  
Total income   26,172     20,405     25,252     27,150     27,086  
Non-interest expense   13,929     13,987     14,838     16,568     15,463  
Efficiency Ratio   53.22 %   68.55 %   58.76 %   61.02 %   57.09 %
           

