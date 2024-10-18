Kuehn Law Encourages ZUO, ARC, K, and RVNC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Zuora Inc. has agreed to merge with Silver Lake and an affiliate of GIC Pte. Ltd. for $10.00 per share in cash.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has agreed to a merger with TechPrint Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of ARC executives, for $3.40 per share.

Kellanova has entered into a definitive agreement with Mars, Incorporated for $83.50 per share in cash.

Revance Therapeutics is set to merge with Crown Laboratories for $6.66 per share in cash.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814

Legal Disclaimer:

