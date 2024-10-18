Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market to Reach at USD 6,995.0 Million in 2034 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases and the rising demand for home healthcare services are a few major market drivers. Germany’s oxygen therapy equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.4% between 2024 and 2034. The Germany holds highest market share in European market.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 3,589.3 million in 2024 to USD 6,995.0 million by 2034, at a robust CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, coupled with advancements in medical technology, are expected to drive this market's expansion.



The global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing incidence of respiratory conditions worldwide. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other respiratory ailments have become more prevalent due to rising pollution levels, smoking habits, and an aging global population. As a result, oxygen therapy equipment is becoming a critical tool for managing these conditions, both in hospital settings and at home.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of oxygen therapy equipment, particularly in homecare settings, where patients can continue treatment post-hospitalization. As healthcare providers and patients increasingly adopt portable and user-friendly oxygen delivery systems, the market is expected to witness steady demand growth over the next decade.

Drivers and Opportunities

One of the major drivers of the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is the rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases. With an increasing number of people affected by air pollution, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles, the demand for oxygen therapy equipment has surged. In addition, growing awareness about the benefits of oxygen therapy and the convenience of portable oxygen concentrators is contributing to the market's expansion.

The market also presents significant opportunities for manufacturers to innovate. Technological advancements, such as the development of smart oxygen therapy devices that allow remote monitoring and real-time feedback, are opening up new possibilities in patient care and creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global oxygen therapy equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market size will increase from USD 3,589.3 million in 2024 to USD 6,995.0 million by 2034.

Rising cases of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory diseases are driving the demand for oxygen therapy equipment.

Home healthcare is becoming a prominent segment, driven by patient preference for portable and easy-to-use devices.

Technological innovations in oxygen delivery systems are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



“The oxygen therapy equipment market is witnessing unprecedented growth due to rising awareness of respiratory conditions like COPD, asthma, and COVID-19, along with an increasing focus on home healthcare. Technological innovations in oxygen delivery systems are further fueling market demand. “Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





Component Insights

The Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market can be segmented based on components, including oxygen concentrators, compressed oxygen cylinders, liquid oxygen devices, and oxygen delivery masks & cannulas. Among these, oxygen concentrators dominate the market due to their portability, ease of use, and growing demand in home healthcare settings.

Who is the Biggest Vendor in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market?

Currently, Philips Healthcare stands as the largest player in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market. The company offers a wide range of oxygen therapy products, including portable oxygen concentrators and stationary oxygen systems, catering to both healthcare institutions and homecare users globally.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Regional Breakdown

Region 2024 Market Size (USD Million) 2034 Market Size (USD Million) CAGR (2024–2034) North America 1,250.5 2,384.0 7.0 % Europe 865.3 1,622.5 6.5 % Asia Pacific 930.7 1,865.1 7.2 % Latin America 298.2 543.6 6.0 % Middle East & Africa 244.6 580.8 7.8 %

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Several factors are driving the growth of the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, including:

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: The increasing number of people suffering from respiratory ailments, such as COPD and asthma, is fueling demand for oxygen therapy equipment.

Home Healthcare Trend: The shift towards home-based care, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving the demand for portable and easy-to-use oxygen therapy devices.

Technological Advancements: Innovations such as portable oxygen concentrators and smart oxygen therapy devices that provide real-time monitoring are creating new opportunities for market growth.

Aging Population: The global elderly population is expected to rise, leading to increased demand for oxygen therapy equipment as the elderly are more prone to respiratory issues.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market include:

Philips Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

ResMed, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Chart Industries



These companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced products, particularly portable and user-friendly oxygen concentrators, to gain a competitive edge in the growing market.

Growth Drivers

The growth of the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, the shift towards home-based healthcare, and technological innovations in oxygen therapy equipment. The growing geriatric population, coupled with increasing air pollution and smoking rates, is further boosting demand for oxygen therapy solutions globally.

By investing in advanced technologies and addressing the rising demand for portable devices, key market players are expected to benefit from the rapid growth of the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market over the next decade.

Key Segments of Oxygen Therapy Equipment Industry

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into oxygen source equipment, oxygen therapy equipment for cardiovascular & thoracic surgeries (oxygen concentrators, liquid oxygen, oxygen cylinders), and oxygen delivery devices (oxygen masks, nasal cannulas, venturi masks, non-rebreather masks, bag-valve masks, and other oxygen delivery devices).

By Portability:

In terms of Portability, the industry is divided into stationary oxygen therapy equipment devices and portable oxygen therapy equipment devices.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into oxygen therapy equipment for COPD, oxygen therapy equipment for asthma, oxygen therapy equipment for cystic fibrosis, oxygen therapy equipment for respiratory distress syndrome, oxygen therapy equipment for pneumonia, oxygen therapy equipment for other diseases.

By Region:

The report covers key countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA).

Translation in German:

Der globale Markt für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte soll von 3.589,3 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 6.995,0 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen , was einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,9 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Die zunehmende Verbreitung von Atemwegserkrankungen sowie Fortschritte in der Medizintechnik werden voraussichtlich die Expansion dieses Marktes vorantreiben.

Der globale Markt für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte steht vor einem erheblichen Wachstum, angetrieben durch die weltweit zunehmende Zahl von Atemwegserkrankungen. Chronisch obstruktive Lungenerkrankung (COPD), Asthma und andere Atemwegserkrankungen sind aufgrund steigender Umweltverschmutzung, Rauchgewohnheiten und einer alternden Weltbevölkerung häufiger geworden. Daher werden Sauerstofftherapiegeräte zu einem wichtigen Instrument zur Behandlung dieser Erkrankungen, sowohl im Krankenhaus als auch zu Hause.

Darüber hinaus hat die COVID-19-Pandemie den Einsatz von Sauerstofftherapiegeräten beschleunigt, insbesondere in der häuslichen Pflege, wo Patienten die Behandlung nach dem Krankenhausaufenthalt fortsetzen können. Da Gesundheitsdienstleister und Patienten zunehmend tragbare und benutzerfreundliche Sauerstoffversorgungssysteme einsetzen, wird erwartet, dass der Markt im nächsten Jahrzehnt ein stetiges Nachfragewachstum verzeichnen wird.



Treiber und Chancen

Einer der Haupttreiber des Marktes für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte ist die steigende Zahl chronischer Atemwegserkrankungen. Da immer mehr Menschen von Luftverschmutzung, Rauchen und sitzender Lebensweise betroffen sind, ist die Nachfrage nach Sauerstofftherapiegeräten stark gestiegen. Darüber hinaus trägt das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Vorteile der Sauerstofftherapie und die Bequemlichkeit tragbarer Sauerstoffkonzentratoren zur Expansion des Marktes bei.



Der Markt bietet Herstellern auch erhebliche Möglichkeiten zur Innovation. Technologische Fortschritte wie die Entwicklung intelligenter Sauerstofftherapiegeräte, die Fernüberwachung und Echtzeit-Feedback ermöglichen, eröffnen neue Möglichkeiten in der Patientenversorgung und schaffen lukrative Gelegenheiten für Marktteilnehmer.



Markt für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte: Regionale Aufteilung

Region 2024 Market Size (USD Million) 2034 Market Size (USD Million) CAGR (2024–2034) Nordamerika 1.250,5 2.384,0 7,0 % Europa 865,3 1.622,5 6,5 % Asien-Pazifik 930,7 1.865,1 7,2 % Lateinamerika 298,2 543,6 6,0 % Naher Osten und Afrika 244,6 580,8 7,8 %

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Das Wachstum des Marktes für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte wird durch mehrere Faktoren vorangetrieben , darunter:

Steigende Prävalenz von Atemwegserkrankungen : Die steigende Zahl der Menschen, die an Atemwegserkrankungen wie COPD und Asthma leiden, treibt die Nachfrage nach Geräten zur Sauerstofftherapie an.

Trend zur häuslichen Gesundheitspflege : Der Übergang zur häuslichen Pflege, insbesondere nach der COVID-19-Pandemie, treibt die Nachfrage nach tragbaren und einfach zu bedienenden Geräten zur Sauerstofftherapie voran.

Technologischer Fortschritt : Innovationen wie tragbare Sauerstoffkonzentratoren und intelligente Sauerstofftherapiegeräte mit Echtzeitüberwachung schaffen neue Möglichkeiten für Marktwachstum.

Alternde Bevölkerung : Die Zahl älterer Menschen wird weltweit voraussichtlich steigen, was zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach Sauerstofftherapiegeräten führt, da ältere Menschen anfälliger für Atemwegserkrankungen sind.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile

Zu den Hauptakteuren auf dem Markt für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte gehören:

Philips Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

ResMed, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Chart Industries



Diese Unternehmen investieren in Forschung und Entwicklung, um fortschrittliche Produkte, insbesondere tragbare und benutzerfreundliche Sauerstoffkonzentratoren, zu entwickeln und sich so einen Wettbewerbsvorteil auf dem wachsenden Markt zu verschaffen.



Wachstumstreiber

Das Wachstum des Marktes für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte wird vor allem durch die steigende Prävalenz von Atemwegserkrankungen, die Verlagerung hin zu häuslicher Gesundheitsversorgung und technologische Innovationen bei Sauerstofftherapiegeräten vorangetrieben. Die wachsende geriatrische Bevölkerung, gepaart mit zunehmender Luftverschmutzung und Raucherquoten, steigert die Nachfrage nach Sauerstofftherapielösungen weltweit weiter.



Durch Investitionen in fortschrittliche Technologien und die Deckung der steigenden Nachfrage nach tragbaren Geräten werden die wichtigsten Marktteilnehmer voraussichtlich vom schnellen Wachstum des Marktes für Sauerstofftherapiegeräte im nächsten Jahrzehnt profitieren.



Schlüsselsegmente der Sauerstofftherapiegeräteindustrie



Nach Produkt:

Produktmäßig ist die Branche in Sauerstoffquellengeräte, Sauerstofftherapiegeräte für Herz-Kreislauf- und Thoraxoperationen (Sauerstoffkonzentratoren, flüssiger Sauerstoff, Sauerstoffflaschen) und Sauerstoffabgabegeräte (Sauerstoffmasken, Nasenkanülen, Venturimasken, Nicht-Rückatmungsmasken, Beatmungsbeutelmasken und andere Sauerstoffabgabegeräte) unterteilt.



Nach Portabilität:

In Bezug auf die Tragbarkeit ist die Branche in stationäre und tragbare Sauerstofftherapiegeräte unterteilt.



Nach Anwendung:

Hinsichtlich der Anwendung ist die Branche in Sauerstofftherapiegeräte für COPD, Sauerstofftherapiegeräte für Asthma, Sauerstofftherapiegeräte für Mukoviszidose, Sauerstofftherapiegeräte für das Atemnotsyndrom, Sauerstofftherapiegeräte für Lungenentzündung und Sauerstofftherapiegeräte für andere Krankheiten unterteilt.



Nach Region:

Der Bericht deckt die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) ab.



Author



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.



Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.



Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.



