Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 North America Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Rankings for Connected TV (CTV), Mobile Apps, & Web: Magnite Leads in US & Canada on Roku, Verve No. 1 for Mobile App, Google AdExchange No. 1 on Web

According to Pixalate’s research, for mobile apps, Verve ranks No. 1 for SSP market share in both U.S. and Canada across both Apple App Store apps and Google Play Store apps; On web, Google AdExchange leads in the United States (16%) Canada (27%), respectively; For CTV, Magnite is No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada for both the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores

London, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 North America Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for CTV , Mobile Apps , and Web .

The reports reveal SSP market share in key countries of North America, including the United States and Canada. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the North America reports, Pixalate also released Latin America (LATAM) , Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) , and Asia-Pacific (APAC) versions of the reports.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over one billion CTV impressions across 100,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store devices, over 3.8 billion mobile impression across over 5.4 million apps across Apple and Google devices, and over 3 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in Q2 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)



Roku

United States Magnite - 27% FreeWheel - 13% Adtelligent - 9%



Canada Magnite - 46% LG Ads - 13% Wurl - 8%



Amazon Fire TV

United States Magnite - 21% FreeWheel - 16% Adtelligent - 8%



Canada Magnite - 53% Wurl - 3% LG Ads - 3%





Apple TV

United States Adtelligent - 45% Magnite - 8% Bidfuse - 7%



Canada Xandr Monetize - 21% Magnite - 18% LG Ads - 16%



Samsung Smart TV

United States Magnite - 18% Verve - 14% FreeWheel - 12%



Canada Siprocal - 73% Amagi - 9% Magnite - 7%



Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)

Apple App Store

United States Verve - 36% Nexxen - 5% Adtelligent - 4%



Canada Verve - 21% Google AdExchange - 20% Digital Turbine - 15%



Google Play Store

United States Verve - 11% Magnite - 7% Google AdExchange - 6%



Canada Verve - 23% Google AdExchange - 21% Digital Turbine - 8%



Desktop & Mobile Web SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)

United States Google AdExchange - 16% Index Exchange - 8% Sharethrough - 6%



Canada Google AdExchange - 27% OpenX - 8% Cafemedia - 6%



Download the SSP Market Share Reports

CTV

Mobile - Apple App Store

Mobile - Google Play Store

Desktop and Mobile Web

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

