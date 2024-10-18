Heritance Aarah Maldives

Heritance Aarah Maldives Announces Strategic Partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909

MALE, MALDIVES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Aarah Maldives, a premium all-inclusive resort partnered with Bologna Football Club 1909, one of Italy's esteemed professional football clubs in Serie A, which also currently competes in the Champions League.

Heritance Aarah is the first resort in the Maldives to support a Serie A team. This collaboration reflects a commitment to bridging sports and luxury hospitality, offering unique opportunities for fan engagement, and symbolizing the connection between sports and luxury hospitality.

The resort will engage with Bologna FC’s fans and the wider football community, highlighting the synergies between the sporting excitement of Bologna FC and the tranquil luxury of Maldives hospitality.

About Heritance Aarah Maldives

Discover exceptional villas and suites with personalised butler services, all day dine-around with an extravagant array of world-class restaurants and bars, and a wide range of water sports activities at Heritance Aarah, Maldives. This barefoot paradise is located in the picturesque Raa Atoll and is the first property in the Maldives to be LEED Gold certified.

About Bologna Football Club

Bologna Football Club 1909, commonly referred to as Bologna FC, competes in Serie A, the top of Italian football. The club has a rich history and is deeply rooted in Italian and international football culture.



