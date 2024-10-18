PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release

October 18, 2024 CHIZ TO CONSULT COLLEAGUES ON DUTERTE DRUG WAR PROBE IN SENATE Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero said he will consult with fellow senators on how to proceed with the investigation into the Duterte administration's war on drugs to ensure that the probe is fair and impartial. Varying opinions have emerged as to which committee of the Senate should handle the drug war investigation, including those from two senators who held key positions under the previous administration. Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who served as national police chief of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said he would conduct his own probe as chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs. He had planned to invite the former leader to the public hearing. A resolution to this effect has been filed by Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, once a special assistant to the ex-chief executive. Senator Risa Hontiveros, on the other hand, is pushing the Senate to act as a Committee of the Whole to handle the probe in order to encourage victims and their kin, as well as those who survived the drug war to come forward and testify. "Kokunsultahin ko ang ibang mga miyembro pero nakausap ko na si Senator Bato kaugnay n'yan at sinabi ko sa kanya na anumang imbestigasyon na nais niya patungkol sa kanya mismo at kay Senator Go ay mas maganda siguro kung hindi sila ang manguna sa komiteng iyon para walang alegasyon na ito ay personal at hindi impartial, hindi fair," he said. "Haharapin namin ito sa mga susunod na araw. Option ang Committee of the Whole, pero tinitignan ko rin ang ibang komite na pwedeng mag-handle nito maliban sa komite ni Senator Bato. Siyempre, may karapatan din si Sen. Bato at bahagi siya dun sa pagtalakay at pag-discuss ng bagay na 'yun," Escudero said. One option raised by the Senate President is for the Blue Ribbon Committee headed by Senator Pia Cayetano to handle the investigation because of the nature of the issue that will be taken up. The Blue Ribbon Committee has the authority to conduct motu proprio investigations, even while Congress is in recess, he said. "Sa ilalim kasi ng aming rules, ang Blue Ribbon Committee lamang ang pwedeng mag-motu propio investigation. Klinaro 'yan sa isang parliamentary inquiry ilang linggo na ang nakalilipas." Another option is for the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chaired by Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel Jr. to take on the probe when Congress resumes its sessions next month. "Sumang-ayon naman si Senator Bato sa payo ko kung kaya't kinakausap ko ang aming mga kasamahan kung ano ang magandang paraan at komite na mag-handle nito," Escudero said. According to Escudero, he would prefer that the hearing commence during the break so that the Senate could give its full attention to the debates on the 2025 national budget. Escudero assured that every senator who wants to speak during the public hearing to defend themselves will be allowed to do so. "Para sa akin may karapatan naman ang mga miyembro ng Senado na ipagtanggol ang kanilang sarili, na ilabas ang kanilang panig kung sa pananaw nila ay hindi ito lubusang napagbigyang mailabas doon sa Kamara. May karapatan ang isang inaakusahan na harapin 'yung tumetestigo laban sa kanya. Karapatan 'yon at hindi 'yon pwedeng alisin," he said.

