October 18, 2024 CHIZ: ARAL ACT A SIGNIFICANT STEP IN ADDRESSING PHL'S LEARNING POVERTY Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero hailed the signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act as a timely and essential intervention toward addressing the learning crisis in the country. A priority measure of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, the ARAL Act will help learners who are found to be below the minimum proficiency levels in language, mathematics and science to catch up so that they can continue with their educational journey. "Malaki ang magiging tulong nitong ARAL Program para matugunan ang matagal na nating problema tungkol sa mga mag-aaral na hindi makapagbasa nang maayos at hirap sa matematika at agham. Ang layunin nitong batas ay mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang ating mga mag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng magandang edukasyon," Escudero said. Under the law, teachers, para-teachers and pre-service teachers will be tasked to tutor the targeted learners from kindergarten to Grade 10. ARAL will cover the most essential learning competencies under the K-to-12 basic education curriculum covering the subjects of mathematics and science for Grades 1 to 10, and science for Grades 3 to 10. The program is also meant to accelerate the recovery of the learning losses brought about by the pandemic. "Proficiency in these essential learning competencies will serve as the foundation for individuals to become productive members of society. The completion of basic education is the key to open opportunities for our learners, whether they opt to pursue higher education or to join the workforce using the skills they have learned along the way," Escudero said. The Department of Education is tasked to coordinate with the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other stakeholders in the implementation of the law. Senate Committee on Basic Education chair Sherwin Gatchalian sponsored Senate Bill No. 1604 of which he and then senator and now Education Secretary Sonny Angara were authors.

