Global guests tour Xi'an to feel ancient and modern charm of Silk Road hub

XI'AN, China, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city exploration tour of Xi'an took place in northwestern Chinese city Xi'an from October 13 to October 14.

As a series of themed activities of the Belt and Road Forum for International Think Tank Cooperation & the 2nd Silk Road (Xi'an) International Communication Forum, which was jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee, and the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, the city exploration tour invited Chinese and foreign guests to visit various places in Xi'an, including enterprises, museums, and scenic spots, to gain in-depth understanding of the latest achievements in the city's urban development and the high-quality development of its enterprises.

On October 13, the observation tour visited the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum and the Grand Tang Mall. By learning about the Terracotta Warriors of the Qin Dynasty and the architecture in the style of the Tang Dynasty, they got a glimpse into the splendid achievements of ancient Eastern culture and the prosperous scenes of the Tang Dynasty.

On October 14, the guests visited the China-Europe Freight Train (Xi'an) Assembly Center, the Kazakhstan Xi'an Port, Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industrial Group, and Geely Auto Xi'an Manufacturing Base. These visits allow them to see the latest changes in Xi'an by learning about the city's newest developments and the latest updates from its enterprises.

Eleven years have passed since the launch of the "Chang'an" China-Europe freight train, which has given rise to the emergence of a port economy cluster and attracted numerous foreign trade companies, logistics enterprises, and e-commerce companies from the southeast coastal areas to settle in Xi'an. Products such as new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products have also embarked on the China-Europe freight trains, sailing overseas and gaining global recognition.

"Last year, our operation volume reached 5,351 trains, making it the largest in the country. We also operate the fastest and most extensive China-Europe freight train service, with a journey from Xi'an to Germany taking just 11 days, covering 45 countries and regions," according to a senior official with the China-Europe Freight Train (Xi'an) Assembly Center.

At Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industrial Group, the event guests had the opportunity to see the making of a Xi'an specialty dish called "biangbiang noodles," with the main ingredients sourced from Kazakhstan.

Aiju relies on the Chan-Ba International Port's grain terminal and the "Chang'an" China-Europe freight train to establish a grain and oil materials assembly center in North Kazakhstan Province, where they completed a 300,000-tonne oil processing plant and a logistics center with an annual throughput capacity of 1 million tonnes in 2015.

A journalist from Kazakhstan expressed delight at seeing dumplings made with Kazakh flour. "The China-Europe freight train not only deepens mutual understanding between the two countries' people but also promotes economic, trade, and cultural exchanges, giving the cuisine a taste of the Silk Road."

On the screens at the Geely Auto Xi'an Manufacturing Base's smart factory, real-time monitoring is being conducted on assembly processes with a high level of intelligence, such as the spoiler error prevention system, fully automated chassis assembly station, and tire automatic installation process.

"In terms of chassis tuning, we have achieved one-time positioning and installation of all four shock absorbers. Previously, this process required synchronous operation by four individuals. With the advancement of technology, our manufacturing level and standards have continuously improved, placing us at the forefront of the industry," according to a senior management with the base.

The Belt and Road Forum for International Think Tank Cooperation & the 2nd Silk Road (Xi'an) International Communication Forum brought together more than 300 Chinese and foreign guests, including scholars from overseas think tanks, heads of mainstream media, and renowned individuals. They gathered in Xi'an to discuss the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, engage in in-depth international dialogue and exchanges, and participate in related thematic activities.

