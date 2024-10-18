Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,429 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Third Quarter 2024

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Record net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.5 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.62% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.18%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.63, compared to $1.35 in the prior quarter and $1.47 in the third quarter of 2023
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.01 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.7 million or 1.7% from June 30, 2024. Loans HFI increased 14.0% year over year
  • Total deposits were $2.11 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $105.4 million or 5.3% from June 30, 2024. Total deposits increased 19.1% year over year. Core deposits were $1.87 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $129.9 million or 7.4% from June 30, 2024. Core deposits increased 23.0% year over year
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $20.0 million as a result of strong deposit growth
  • Total cost of funding sources was 2.71% for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.78% in the prior quarter and an increase from 2.12% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Net interest margin was 4.44% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.48% in the prior quarter and 4.67% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to $2.1 million for the prior quarter and $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.32% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2024
  • Credit metrics remained strong with total criticized and classified loans at $24.8 million, or 1.23% of total loans, up from $16.9 million, or 0.85% of total loans, in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $36.87 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.22 since June 30, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 6.4% quarter-over-quarter and 22.1% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $8.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “For the third quarter we produced record net income and net interest income. We continued our strong momentum from the first half of the year and delivered Return on Equity of over 18% while Tangible Book Value is up over 22% year over year. The Company continued its strong growth in core deposits which yielded an increase of 19% year over year. The recent Fed rate cut allowed for an overall reduction in our cost of deposits while loan yields remain strong. We attribute this success to our Team and our Client centric Distinctly Different Service Model.”

Sowers added, “Our Team was proud to be recognized on The Best U.S. Banks 2024 list, sponsored by Crowe. The Bank ranked #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets. This accolade highlights CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering Client-focused banking solutions. Additionally, our SBA Team was rated the #1 504 Lender in the US for 2024.”

“The Company continues to outperform financially through unparalleled client service. This quarter’s Bank Director’s Magazine, rated PBAM as the 10th Best Bank of any size in the country. The Bank continues to expand its customer base and grow existing client relationships, despite a challenging interest rate environment. Superior financial results have created the ability to grow the balance sheet, invest in exceptional people, innovation, and technology, including infrastructure, risk management systems, and new products, while still maintaining solid capital ratios. This has enhanced CalPrivate's franchise value,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $25.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million or 4.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.5 million or 10.5% from the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 3.9% growth in interest-earning assets as interest income increased by $1.4 million, partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in asset yields. Interest income in the third quarter of 2024 was reduced by $0.3 million due to the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, which decreased asset yields by 6 basis points. Additionally, interest income in the prior quarter included $0.6 million from nonaccrual interest recognized upon the payoff of a loan during that quarter, contributing 11 basis points to asset yields in the prior quarter. Partially offsetting the increase in interest income was an increase of $0.3 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 2.4% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities, partially offset by a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 4.44%, compared to 4.48% for the prior quarter and 4.67% in the third quarter of 2023. The 4 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on loans, including a 6 basis point impact from the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. This was partially offset by a lower cost of total deposits. In addition, the prior quarter included 11 basis points from nonaccrual interest recognized upon the payoff of a loan during that quarter. The yield on earning assets was 6.91% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 7.02% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.78% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.62% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.67% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.27% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.28% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.42% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 2.61% at June 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The provision expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by a $32.7 million increase in loans HFI and a $0.5 million increase in the specific reserve on a nonaccrual loan. These factors were largely offset by lower reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real gross domestic product ("GDP") and commercial real estate ("CRE") price index growth forecasts used in our Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") model. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $9.1 million with a 10.96% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $587 thousand, compared with $8.0 million with a 12.16% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $661 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 49.46% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 49.46% in the prior quarter and 48.51% in the third quarter of 2023. The relatively unchanged efficiency ratio from the prior quarter reflects that noninterest expense increased proportionally to the increase in net interest income described above.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $2.39 billion, an increase of $100.7 million since June 30, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash balances, loans receivable, and investment securities. Total cash and due from banks was $207.2 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $48.8 million or 30.8%, since June 30, 2024, primarily due to strong core deposit growth. Loans HFI totaled $2.01 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.7 million or 1.7% since June 30, 2024. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $141.1 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $19.4 million or 15.9% since June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of September 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $9.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $13.0 million (pre-tax) as of June 30, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.2 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $2.11 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $105.4 million since June 30, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $129.9 million, which was driven by a $102.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $27.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift as short-term interest rates, though still elevated, began to decline during the quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 31.2% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.9 billion or 191.2% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $340 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $26.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI, compared to $26.6 million or 1.34% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from June 30, 2024 primarily reflects lower reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real GDP and CRE price index growth forecasts used in our CECL model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.48% of total assets as of September 30, 2024 compared to 0.11% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was due to $9.0 million in commercial real estate loans related to a single borrower relationship that were placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. These loans are secured by real estate collateral, with the current estimated fair value of collateral exceeding the outstanding loan amounts. Some of the loans also include partial SBA guarantees. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $14.9 million and $10.1 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of eight loans as of September 30, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $12.4 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 45.0%. The remaining loan was a $2.5 million unsecured commercial and industrial loan on nonaccrual status with a specific reserve of $2.0 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  September 30, 2024 (2) June 30, 2024
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 10.05 % 10.00 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.46 % 11.24 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.71 % 12.49 %

(2) September 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Sep 30, 2023  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 29,555     $ 13,545     $ 20,013  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     10,160       12,502       20,508  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank     167,459       132,330       157,807  
Total cash and due from banks     207,174       158,377       198,328  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     4,124       4,097       1,500  
Investment debt securities available for sale     141,100       121,725       86,648  
Loans held for sale     2,040       -       4,071  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts     2,012,457       1,979,720       1,764,846  
Allowance for loan losses     (26,594 )     (26,591 )     (23,789 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     1,985,863       1,953,129       1,741,057  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     9,586       9,586       8,915  
Right of use asset     4,344       4,719       2,827  
Premises and equipment, net     2,345       2,207       1,447  
Servicing assets, net     2,006       2,164       2,449  
Accrued interest receivable     7,738       7,906       6,877  
Other assets     20,053       21,774       20,100  
Total assets   $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,074,219  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing   $ 584,292     $ 557,055     $ 595,023  
Interest bearing     1,522,839       1,444,671       1,174,664  
Total deposits     2,107,131       2,001,726       1,769,687  
FHLB borrowings     28,000       48,000       82,000  
Other borrowings     17,967       17,965       17,959  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     19,062       16,551       29,894  
Total liabilities     2,172,160       2,084,242       1,899,540  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock     74,688       74,636       73,416  
Additional paid-in capital     4,271       3,717       3,584  
Retained earnings     141,623       132,179       108,757  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net     (6,369 )     (9,090 )     (11,078 )
Total shareholders' equity     214,213       201,442       174,679  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,074,219  



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    For the three months ended     Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Sep 30, 2023     Sep 30, 2024     Sep 30, 2023  
Interest Income                              
Loans   $ 36,353     $ 35,538     $ 30,568     $ 104,897     $ 85,066  
Investment securities     1,345       1,090       562       3,414       1,702  
Deposits in other financial institutions     2,320       2,034       1,748       6,153       4,831  
Total interest income     40,018       38,662       32,878       114,464       91,599  
                               
Interest Expense                              
Deposits     13,468       13,040       8,210       38,638       19,715  
Borrowings     843       952       1,413       2,681       3,753  
Total interest expense     14,311       13,992       9,623       41,319       23,468  
                               
Net interest income     25,707       24,670       23,255       73,145       68,131  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     304       2,136       471       2,673       (6,605 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     25,403       22,534       22,784       70,472       74,736  
                               
Noninterest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts     504       430       313       1,322       971  
Net gain on sale of loans     587       661       466       1,929       1,111  
Other noninterest income     343       447       380       1,147       1,596  
Total noninterest income     1,434       1,538       1,159       4,398       3,678  
                               
Noninterest expense:                              
Compensation and employee benefits     9,422       8,836       7,512       27,119       22,731  
Occupancy and equipment     818       822       781       2,410       2,382  
Data processing     1,238       1,183       1,064       3,479       2,886  
Professional services     252       424       564       1,164       166  
Other expenses     1,695       1,697       1,922       4,998       4,037  
Total noninterest expense     13,425       12,962       11,843       39,170       32,202  
Income before provision for income taxes     13,412       11,110       12,100       35,700       46,212  
Provision for income taxes     3,959       3,283       3,611       10,536       13,215  
Net income   $ 9,453     $ 7,827     $ 8,489     $ 25,164     $ 32,997  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 9,373     $ 7,761     $ 8,422     $ 24,970     $ 32,763  
                               
Earnings per share                              
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.64     $ 1.36     $ 1.49     $ 4.39     $ 5.81  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.63     $ 1.35     $ 1.47     $ 4.33     $ 5.75  
                               
Average shares outstanding     5,707,723       5,702,938       5,658,340       5,693,972       5,640,764  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,767,401       5,762,616       5,709,994       5,761,087       5,697,911  



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Sep 30, 2023  
    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                                                      
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 171,347     $ 2,320       5.39 %   $ 152,563     $ 2,034       5.36 %   $ 130,583     $ 1,748       5.31 %
Investment securities     142,442       1,345       3.78 %     123,876       1,090       3.52 %     101,313       562       2.22 %
Loans, including LHFS     1,989,748       36,353       7.27 %     1,939,746       35,538       7.37 %     1,745,113       30,568       6.95 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,303,537       40,018       6.91 %     2,216,185       38,662       7.02 %     1,977,009       32,878       6.60 %
Noninterest-earning assets     24,862                   25,675                   28,188              
Total Assets   $ 2,328,399                 $ 2,241,860                 $ 2,005,197              
                                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                      
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     150,674       616       1.63 %     130,361       463       1.43 %     99,243       402       1.61 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     891,697       7,745       3.46 %     845,856       7,354       3.50 %     657,453       4,248       2.56 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     171,746       1,857       4.30 %     164,714       1,690       4.13 %     114,437       933       3.23 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,214,117       10,218       3.35 %     1,140,931       9,507       3.35 %     871,133       5,583       2.54 %
Total brokered deposits     258,614       3,250       5.00 %     284,290       3,533       5.00 %     202,644       2,627       5.14 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,472,731       13,468       3.64 %     1,425,221       13,040       3.68 %     1,073,777       8,210       3.03 %
                                                       
FHLB advances     36,142       437       4.81 %     47,373       581       4.93 %     87,190       1,142       5.20 %
Other borrowings     17,966       406       8.99 %     17,966       371       8.31 %     17,958       271       5.99 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,526,839       14,311       3.73 %     1,490,560       13,992       3.78 %     1,178,925       9,623       3.24 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits     574,466                   535,878                   625,115              
Total Funding Sources     2,101,305       14,311       2.71 %     2,026,438       13,992       2.78 %     1,804,040       9,623       2.12 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     18,205                   16,334                   27,810              
Shareholders' equity     208,889                   199,088                   173,347              
                                                       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 2,328,399                 $ 2,241,860                 $ 2,005,197              
                                                       
Net interest income/spread         $ 25,707       4.20 %         $ 24,670       4.24 %         $ 23,255       4.48 %
Net interest margin                 4.44 %                 4.48 %                 4.67 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2024     Sep 30, 2023  
    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 153,207     $ 6,153       5.36 %   $ 131,621     $ 4,831       4.91 %
Investment securities     128,720       3,414       3.54 %     108,071       1,702       2.10 %
Loans     1,932,809       104,897       7.25 %     1,673,254       85,066       6.80 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,214,736       114,464       6.90 %     1,912,946       91,599       6.40 %
Noninterest-earning assets     25,334                   28,581              
Total Assets   $ 2,240,070                 $ 1,941,527              
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     130,365       1,520       1.56 %     99,734       1,109       1.49 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     834,650       21,520       3.44 %     640,803       10,196       2.13 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     164,082       5,130       4.18 %     99,685       2,108       2.83 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,129,097       28,170       3.33 %     840,222       13,413       2.13 %
Total brokered deposits     276,863       10,468       5.05 %     170,256       6,302       4.95 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,405,960       38,638       3.67 %     1,010,478       19,715       2.61 %
                                     
FHLB advances     44,452       1,632       4.90 %     77,651       2,938       5.06 %
Other borrowings     17,965       1,049       7.80 %     17,969       815       6.06 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,468,377       41,319       3.76 %     1,106,098       23,468       2.84 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     554,700                   649,863              
Total Funding Sources     2,023,077       41,319       2.73 %     1,755,961       23,468       1.79 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     17,522                   24,718              
Shareholders' equity     199,471                   160,848              
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 2,240,070                 $ 1,941,527              
                                     
Net interest income/spread         $ 73,145       4.17 %         $ 68,131       4.61 %
Net interest margin                 4.41 %                 4.76 %




PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Assets                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 207,174     $ 158,377     $ 141,501     $ 178,100     $ 198,328  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     4,124       4,097       4,032       4,000       1,500  
Investment securities     141,100       121,725       114,067       102,499       86,648  
Loans held for sale     2,040       -       383       1,233       4,071  
Total loans held-for-investment     2,012,457       1,979,720       1,906,992       1,847,161       1,764,846  
Allowance for loan losses     (26,594 )     (26,591 )     (24,693 )     (24,476 )     (23,789 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     1,985,863       1,953,129       1,882,299       1,822,685       1,741,057  
Right of use asset     4,344       4,719       2,765       3,096       2,827  
Premises and equipment, net     2,345       2,207       1,804       1,700       1,447  
Other assets and interest receivable     39,383       41,430       40,926       39,155       38,341  
Total assets   $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Liabilities                              
Noninterest Bearing   $ 584,292     $ 557,055     $ 516,294     $ 572,755     $ 595,023  
Interest Bearing     1,522,839       1,444,671       1,388,381       1,302,615       1,174,664  
Total Deposits     2,107,131       2,001,726       1,904,675       1,875,370       1,769,687  
Borrowings     45,967       65,965       70,963       74,961       99,959  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     19,062       16,551       18,107       16,354       29,894  
Total liabilities     2,172,160       2,084,242       1,993,745       1,966,685       1,899,540  
Shareholders' equity                              
Common stock     74,688       74,636       74,105       74,003       73,416  
Additional paid-in capital     4,271       3,717       4,108       3,679       3,584  
Retained earnings     141,623       132,179       124,464       116,604       108,757  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (6,369 )     (9,090 )     (8,645 )     (8,503 )     (11,078 )
Total shareholders' equity     214,213       201,442       194,032       185,783       174,679  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219  
                               
Book value per common share   $ 37.21     $ 35.03     $ 33.94     $ 32.48     $ 30.63  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 36.87     $ 34.65     $ 33.55     $ 32.08     $ 30.20  
Shares outstanding     5,756,207       5,751,143       5,717,519       5,719,115       5,703,350  

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  For the three months ended  
  Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Interest income $ 40,018     $ 38,662     $ 35,784     $ 34,063     $ 32,878  
Interest expense   14,311       13,992       13,016       11,875       9,623  
Net interest income   25,707       24,670       22,768       22,188       23,255  
Provision for credit losses   304       2,136       233       459       471  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   25,403       22,534       22,535       21,729       22,784  
                             
Service charges on deposit accounts   504       430       388       373       313  
Net gain on sale of loans   587       661       681       436       466  
Other noninterest income   343       447       357       435       380  
Total noninterest income   1,434       1,538       1,426       1,244       1,159  
                             
Compensation and employee benefits   9,422       8,836       8,861       7,942       7,512  
Occupancy and equipment   818       822       770       790       781  
Data processing   1,238       1,183       1,058       1,001       1,064  
Professional services   252       424       488       410       564  
Other expenses   1,695       1,697       1,606       1,625       1,922  
Total noninterest expense   13,425       12,962       12,783       11,768       11,843  
                             
Income before provision for income taxes   13,412       11,110       11,178       11,205       12,100  
Income taxes   3,959       3,283       3,294       3,346       3,611  
Net income $ 9,453     $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859     $ 8,489  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,373     $ 7,761     $ 7,832     $ 7,800     $ 8,422  
                             
Earnings per share                            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.64     $ 1.36     $ 1.38     $ 1.38     $ 1.49  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.63     $ 1.35     $ 1.36     $ 1.36     $ 1.47  
                             
Average shares outstanding   5,707,723       5,702,938       5,679,843       5,664,028       5,658,340  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,767,401       5,762,616       5,754,937       5,723,735       5,709,994  


  Performance Ratios  
  Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
ROAA   1.62 %     1.40 %     1.48 %     1.51 %     1.68 %
ROAE   18.00 %     15.81 %     16.66 %     17.29 %     19.43 %
ROATCE (1)   18.18 %     15.99 %     16.86 %     17.53 %     19.74 %
Net interest margin   4.44 %     4.48 %     4.31 %     4.33 %     4.67 %
Net interest spread   4.20 %     4.24 %     4.08 %     4.11 %     4.48 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   49.46 %     49.46 %     52.84 %     50.22 %     48.51 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.29 %     2.32 %     2.39 %     2.26 %     2.34 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
    Selected Quarterly Average Balances  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Total assets   $2,328,399     $2,241,860     $2,148,978     $2,062,486     $2,005,197  
Earning assets   $2,303,537     $2,216,185     $2,123,509     $2,034,556     $1,977,009  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   $1,989,748     $1,939,746     $1,868,308     $1,788,572     $1,745,113  
Total deposits   $2,047,197     $1,961,099     $1,872,737     $1,788,659     $1,698,892  
Total shareholders' equity   $208,889     $199,088     $190,326     $180,287     $173,347  


    Loan Balances by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):                              
Investor owned   $ 560,481     $ 566,314     $ 573,587     $ 583,069     $ 541,088  
Owner occupied     221,364       216,876       216,123       202,106       185,296  
Multifamily     175,387       177,390       175,629       168,324       159,700  
Secured by single family     190,738       181,744       157,092       146,370       153,132  
Land and construction     68,186       58,109       35,975       33,655       30,253  
SBA secured by real estate     395,646       388,271       385,416       349,676       343,576  
Total CRE     1,611,802       1,588,704       1,543,822       1,483,200       1,413,045  
Commercial business:                              
Commercial and industrial     383,874       378,161       352,417       350,879       337,815  
SBA non-real estate secured     15,101       10,758       8,657       9,807       11,081  
Total commercial business     398,975       388,919       361,074       360,686       348,896  
Consumer     1,680       2,097       2,096       3,275       2,905  
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,012,457     $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992     $ 1,847,161     $ 1,764,846  


    Deposits by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Noninterest-bearing DDA   $ 584,292     $ 557,055     $ 516,294     $ 572,755     $ 595,023  
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered     182,268       156,253       117,129       121,829       108,508  
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     920,219       861,508       812,841       742,617       696,499  
Time deposits, excluding brokered     186,583       168,664       160,605       147,583       122,622  
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,873,362       1,743,480       1,606,869       1,584,784       1,522,652  
Total brokered deposits     233,769       258,246       297,806       290,586       247,035  
Total deposits   $ 2,107,131     $ 2,001,726     $ 1,904,675     $ 1,875,370     $ 1,769,687  



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
    Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Allowance for loan losses:                              
Beginning balance   $ 26,591     $ 24,693     $ 24,476     $ 23,789     $ 22,588  
Provision for loan losses     3       1,994       251       687       1,194  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     -       (96 )     (34 )     -       7  
Ending balance     26,594       26,591       24,693       24,476       23,789  
Reserve for unfunded commitments     2,165       1,865       1,723       1,741       1,969  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 28,759     $ 28,456     $ 26,416     $ 26,217     $ 25,758  


    Asset Quality  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Total loans held-for-investment   $ 2,012,457     $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992     $ 1,847,161     $ 1,764,846  
Allowance for loan losses   $ (26,594 )   $ (26,591 )   $ (24,693 )   $ (24,476 )   $ (23,789 )
30-89 day past due loans   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 1,470     $ 2,500  
90+ day past due loans   $ 11,512     $ 2,500     $ 3,530     $ 3,874     $ 1,374  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 11,512     $ 2,500     $ 4,656     $ 5,053     $ 5,105  
NPAs / Assets     0.48 %     0.11 %     0.21 %     0.23 %     0.25 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO     0.57 %     0.13 %     0.24 %     0.27 %     0.29 %
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries)   $ -     $ 96     $ 34     $ -     $ (7 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI     1.32 %     1.34 %     1.29 %     1.33 %     1.35 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     231.01 %     1,063.64 %     530.35 %     484.39 %     465.99 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
             
    Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2024     Sep 30, 2023  
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes            
Income before provision for income taxes   $ 35,700     $ 46,212  
ANI recovery (1)     -       (7,708 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)     -       (1,635 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)     -       (986 )
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)   $ 35,700     $ 35,883  
             
Adjusted net income            
Net income   $ 25,164     $ 32,997  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       (5,430 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       (1,152 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       (694 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 25,164     $ 25,721  
             
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")            
Diluted earnings per share   $ 4.33     $ 5.75  
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)     -       (0.94 )
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)     -       (0.20 )
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)     -       (0.12 )
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)   $ 4.33     $ 4.49  
             
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,761,087       5,697,911  

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.


    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                               
    For the three months ended  
    Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Sep 30, 2023  
Efficiency Ratio                              
Noninterest expense   $ 13,425     $ 12,962     $ 12,783     $ 11,768     $ 11,843  
Net interest income     25,707       24,670       22,768       22,188       23,255  
Noninterest income     1,434       1,538       1,426       1,244       1,159  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     27,141       26,208       24,194       23,432       24,414  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     49.46 %     49.46 %     52.84 %     50.22 %     48.51 %
                               
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                              
Net interest income   $ 25,707     $ 24,670     $ 22,768     $ 22,188     $ 23,255  
Noninterest income     1,434       1,538       1,426       1,244       1,159  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     27,141       26,208       24,194       23,432       24,414  
Less: Noninterest expense     13,425       12,962       12,783       11,768       11,843  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 13,716     $ 13,246     $ 11,411     $ 11,664     $ 12,571  
                               
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                              
Net income   $ 9,453     $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859     $ 8,489  
Average assets     2,328,399       2,241,860       2,148,978       2,062,486       2,005,197  
Average shareholders' equity     208,889       199,088       190,326       180,287       173,347  
Less: Average intangible assets     2,051       2,163       2,208       2,451       2,709  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     206,838       196,925       188,118       177,836       170,638  
                               
Return on average assets     1.62 %     1.40 %     1.48 %     1.51 %     1.68 %
Return on average equity     18.00 %     15.81 %     16.66 %     17.29 %     19.43 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     18.18 %     15.99 %     16.86 %     17.53 %     19.74 %
                               
Tangible book value per share                              
Total equity     214,213       201,442       194,032       185,783       174,679  
Less: Total intangible assets     2,006       2,164       2,203       2,318       2,449  
Total tangible equity     212,207       199,278       191,829       183,465       172,230  
Shares outstanding     5,756,207       5,751,143       5,717,519       5,719,115       5,703,350  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 36.87     $ 34.65     $ 33.55     $ 32.08     $ 30.20  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.


    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
             
    Year to Date  
    Sep 30, 2024     Sep 30, 2023  
Efficiency Ratio            
Noninterest expense   $ 39,170     $ 32,202  
Net interest income     73,145       68,131  
Noninterest income     4,398       3,678  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     77,543       71,809  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     50.51 %     44.84 %
             
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio            
Noninterest expense   $ 39,170     $ 32,202  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation     -       1,635  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)     39,170       33,837  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     77,543       71,809  
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination     -       (84 )
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)     77,543       71,725  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     50.51 %     47.18 %
             
Pretax pre-provision net revenue            
Net interest income   $ 73,145     $ 68,131  
Noninterest income     4,398       3,678  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     77,543       71,809  
Less: Noninterest expense     39,170       32,202  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 38,373     $ 39,607  
             
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity            
Net income   $ 25,164     $ 32,997  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)     25,164       25,721  
Average assets     2,240,070       1,941,527  
Average shareholders' equity     199,471       160,848  
Less: Average intangible assets     2,140       2,879  
Average tangible common equity     197,331       157,969  
             
Return on average assets     1.50 %     2.27 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)     1.50 %     1.77 %
Return on average equity     16.85 %     27.43 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)     16.85 %     21.38 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     17.03 %     27.93 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)     17.03 %     21.77 %

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.


Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Third Quarter 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more