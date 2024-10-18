Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Rankings for Connected TV (CTV), Mobile Apps, & Web: Magnite Leads CTV in the United Kingdom (21%) on Amazon Fire TV, Verve No. 1 on Mobile, Seedtag No. 1 in Spain (52%)

According to Pixalate's research, Google AdExchange has the largest web SSP market share in France (22%), the UK (31%), and Germany (31%); TripleLift is No. 1 CTV SSP in market share on Roku apps in the UK (48%); Verve is No. 1 in UK on both Apple App Store (38%) and Google Play Store (47%)

London, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for CTV , Mobile Apps , and Web .

The reports reveal SSP market share in key countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and more. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the EMEA reports, Pixalate also released Latin America (LATAM) , North America , and Asia-Pacific (APAC) versions of the reports.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over one billion CTV impressions across 100,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store devices, over 3.8 billion mobile impression across over 5.4 million apps across Apple and Google devices, and over 3 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in Q2 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA (Q2 2024)



Roku

United Kingdom TripleLift - 48% Magnite - 41% LG Ads - 39%



Germany Magnite - 72% Adtelligent - 27% LG Ads - 3%



Amazon Fire TV

United Kingdom Magnite - 40% LG Ads - 38% TripleLift - 20%



Ireland LG Ads - 48% Magnite - 34% TripleLift - 25%





Apple TV

United Kingdom Magnite - 58% LG Ads - 53% Sovrn - 17%



Samsung Smart TV

United Kingdom FreeWheel - 43% Magnite - 23% Index Exchange - 11%



Germany Magnite - 39% Index Exchange - 27% PubMatic - 13%



Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA (Q2 2024)

Apple App Store

Russia Digital Turbine - 19% TaurusX - 16% Mintegral - 13%



United Kingdom Verve - 38% Anzu - 13% Digital Turbine - 11%



Spain Verve - 46% Digital Turbine - 17% Google AdExchange - 15%



France Digital Turbine - 23% Google AdExchange - 21% InMobi - 19%



Google Play Store

Russia Algorix - 47% TopOn - 19% Digital Turbine - 8%



United Kingdom Verve - 47% Bidmachine - 18% Digital Turbine - 16%



Spain Verve - 37% Google AdExchange - 21% Digital Turbine - 19%



Germany Verve - 43% Digital Turbine - 20% Google AdExchange - 16%



Desktop & Mobile Web SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA (Q2 2024)

Italy Seedtag - 70% Google AdExchange - 13% PubMatic - 10%



Spain Seedtag - 52% Google AdExchange - 24% PubMatic - 6%



France Google AdExchange - 22% Seedtag - 16% Adaptmx - 8%



United Kingdom Google AdExchange - 31% Adaptmx - 6% Cafemedia - 6%



Germany Google AdExchange - 31% Seedtag - 12% Xandr Monetize - 10%



Download the SSP Market Share Reports

CTV

Mobile - Apple App Store

Mobile - Google Play Store

Desktop and Mobile Web

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.