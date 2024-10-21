Mobile Mapping Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Mobile Mapping Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile mapping market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $40.73 billion in 2023 to $47.8 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as transportation and navigation applications, infrastructure development projects, asset management and inventory needs, increasing demand for 3D mapping, urbanization, and smart city initiatives.

The mobile mapping market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching by 2028, the market is expected to reach $95.17 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to environmental monitoring and conservation efforts, precision agriculture, indoor mapping and navigation, tourism and location-based services, humanitarian aid and disaster response, as well as customized mapping solutions.

The rise of smart city projects is anticipated to drive the growth of the mobile mapping market in the future. Smart city initiatives involve utilizing IoT and networking technologies to enhance urban living by improving efficiency and convenience. This includes smart traffic lights, data-driven energy efficiency programs, electric vehicle charging stations, and interactive kiosks that provide free broadband. Mobile mapping plays a crucial role in integrating all facets of city planning and management, ensuring coordination and synergistic collaboration among the various participants in the smart city ecosystem.

Key players in the market include Apple Inc., Trimble Geospatial, TomTom N. V., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., NovAtel Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC, Immersive Media Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Leica Geosystems, FARO Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Hexagon AB, NGC Aerospace Ltd., IGI GmbH, Huron Geomatics Inc., The Sanborn Map Company Inc., Javad GNSS Inc., Teledyne Optech, Imajing SAS, Cyclomedia Technology BV, INRIX Inc., Baidu Inc., Black and Veatch, Four Square Labs, MapQuest, Telecommunication Systems, Foursquare Labs, Qualcomm Atheros, Mapbox, Esri.

Leading companies in the mobile mapping market are embracing a strategic partnership approach to address the increasing demand. Strategic partnerships involve a collaborative process where companies utilize each other's strengths and resources to achieve shared benefits and success.

1) By Type: 3D Mapping, Licensing, Indoor Mapping, Location Based Services, Location Based Search

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modeling, Asset Management, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Mobile Mapping Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobile mapping refers to the collection of geographical data using a mobile vehicle equipped with various technologies, such as lasers, GNSS, LiDAR systems, radar, photographic equipment, or other remote sensing devices. When combined with positioning equipment, these georeferenced data points can be used to create precise three-dimensional digital elevation models (DEMs) or digital terrain models of different environments. This method is employed to gather geospatial data from mobile vehicles like cars, drones, and boats.

