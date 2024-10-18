Aditya Narayan to join Bollywood Singer UDIT Narayan for his first concert in Singapore

Udit Narayan and son Aditya to perform in Singapore

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan will be coming to Singapore to perform at the Star Theatre . Aditya Narayan, Udit's son, will also be performing.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan , renowned for his contributions to Bollywood will be coming to Singapore for the first time to perform live in concert at the Star Theatre on 23 October 2024. Adding to the excitement, Aditya Narayan , Udit's immensely talented son, will also be performing, showcasing his own stellar achievements in the music industry. Aditya, known for his playback singing, acting, and hosting the popular show Indian Idol, has carved out a distinguished career, making this father-son duo’s performance a must-see for all Bollywood fans. Together, they will bring their extraordinary talent and family legacy to the stage, creating an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.Udit Narayan has been the voice behind some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan. His voice has graced the soundtracks of numerous blockbuster films, making him a beloved figure in the industry. With 21 tracks featured in BBC’s Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of All Time, Udit is celebrated as the King of Melody and has sung over 25,000 songs in more than 36 languages, winning Filmfare Awards across three decades.Joining Udit Narayan on stage is his son Aditya Narayan, a multifaceted performer known for his contributions to music and television. Aditya first stepped into playback singing in 1992 for the Nepalese film Mohini, followed by a song in the Hindi film Rangeela, alongside legendary singer Asha Bhosle. His versatility and charm have made him a household name, especially through his hosting of the popular show Indian Idol.Aditya's career took off as a child artist, and he has since sung over 100 songs, gaining early recognition with his album Aditya under Polygram Music (now Universal Music). His major breakthrough came with the song Chhota Baccha Jaan Ke from the film Masoom (1996), which earned him the Screen Award Critics' Best Child Singer in 1997. Aditya also received a Special Jury Award for this performance, marking his impressive entry into the Hindi music industry.In 1995, Aditya performed a memorable duet with his father for the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. This performance showcased the beautiful synergy between the father-son duo, further cementing Aditya’s place in the industry.In 2014, he launched his first independent single Tu Hi Pyar Hai and formed his band The A Team. His single Zindagi (2015) became a commercial success, while his track Behka Behka (2016) stood out for being India’s first music video shot entirely in reverse. His most recent release was Yaara in 2016 under the T-Series label, further demonstrating his passion and innovation in music. Aditya’s influence extends beyond singing, as he took on roles as associate director, producer, and lead character in Udit Narayan’s solo single Tere Bagair in 2020.Bollywood fans and supporters of these talented artistes will not want to miss the chance to see Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, and other performers including Suthanisi, Nadia Farshah, AR Wanz, and Royalusion live in concert. This event is organized by Filloz International and promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.Concert Details:WHAT: A Lovely Night with Udit NarayanPresented by Filloz InternationalWHEN: 23 October 2024: 8pmDURATION: 2 hoursLANGUAGE: English, Hindi, TamilWHERE: The Star TheatreTICKETS: Tickets priced at Bronze: S$88 (sold out), Silver: S$108 (sold out), Gold: S$188, Platinum: S$388, Diamond: S$488, VIP (Meet & Greet): S$688 .Bulk tickets availableOPENING ACTS: Suthasini, Royalusion, Abdul Jalil, Nadia Farshah, AR Wanz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.