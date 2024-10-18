Renewable Natural Gas Market: CAGR 8.1%, Dynamics, Size Forecast, and Share Trends Report 2024-2031 | Duke Energy

Renewable Natural Gas Market Insights

Renewable natural gas market is estimated to valued at USD 14.03 Bn in 2024 and expected reach USD 24.23 Bn by 2031, exhibiting (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 to 2031

The Research report on Renewable Natural Gas Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis. Key takeaways Renewable Natural Gas Market1. Significant Market Growth: The Renewable Natural Gas market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by the escalating demand for sustainable energy solutions and a global shift towards decarbonization. As governments and industries increasingly prioritize renewable energy sources to combat climate change, RNG is gaining traction as a viable alternative to conventional fossil fuels. This growth is reflected in rising investments, enhanced project development, and a burgeoning interest from both public and private sectors.2. Technological Advancements and Efficiency: The RNG sector is benefiting from rapid technological advancements that enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biogas production and upgrading processes. Innovations such as anaerobic digestion, gas purification technologies, and carbon capture are making RNG more economically competitive. As these technologies continue to evolve, they are expected to lower production costs and improve yield, making RNG a more attractive option for energy producers and consumers alike.3. Supportive Government Policies and Incentives: Governments worldwide are implementing favorable policies and incentives to encourage the development of renewable energy sources, including RNG. These measures often include tax credits, grants, and renewable energy mandates aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By creating a supportive regulatory environment, governments are fostering investment in RNG projects, which not only aids in meeting climate targets but also stimulates local economies and job creation in the renewable energy sector.4. Diverse Feedstocks and Flexibility in Production: One of the unique advantages of RNG is its ability to be produced from a wide range of organic materials, including agricultural residues, food waste, landfill gas, and wastewater. This diversity allows for flexible sourcing and makes RNG production adaptable to local conditions. As waste management practices improve and awareness of circular economy principles increases, the potential for RNG to utilize organic waste effectively positions it as a key player in both waste reduction and renewable energy generation. Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR): • Feedstock Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)LandfillWastewater TreatmentAgricultural WasteOthers• Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)Vehicle FuelPower GenerationPipeline InjectionOthers• By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:• Clean Energy Fuels Corp.• Biomethane Technologies• Fortistar• Waste Management Inc.• Renewable Energy Group Inc.• Duke Energy• EnviTec Biogas AG• Brightmark Energy• Aqua America Inc.• Gasrec• CNG Services Ltd.• Calgren Renewable Fuels• Cypress Creek Renewables• RNG Energy Solutions• Greenlane Biogas• Sustainable Energy Solutions• Xebec Adsorption Inc.• Agraferm Technologies AG• Ecovyst Inc.• Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Renewable Natural Gas Market for all the regions and countries covered below:• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)• Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Renewable Natural Gas Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Renewable Natural Gas market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Renewable Natural Gas market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Renewable Natural Gas market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Renewable Natural Gas market?6. Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?• Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.• Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Renewable Natural Gas and tubes industry around the world.• The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.• A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.• The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.• This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions. About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients. 