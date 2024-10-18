Bitget Wallet Users Doubled in Six Months Amid DEX Trading Surge, TON, and Meme Coin Booms

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has surpassed 40 million users with 100% growth in just six months, becoming the second most downloaded crypto app globally after Binance. This surge reflects Bitget Wallet's growing role in the DeFi ecosystem, closely tied to the rapid expansion of the TON ecosystem and rising DEX trading activity.



Bitget Wallet's growth is largely contributed by its deep integration with the TON ecosystem, offering seamless access to decentralized apps and services through Telegram. This year, the wallet partnered with over 40 TON projects and saw a 4,886% increase in TON addresses in Q3 2024. Overall, on-chain activity surged with token swaps up 125% and token transfers rising 175%, reflecting growing user demand for decentralized solutions. Bitget Wallet's comprehensive features—including asset management, swaps, and staking—make it a key entry point for new Web3 users, including those onboarding through Telegram.

The explosive growth of Bitget Wallet is also closely tied to the rising popularity of DEX trading, as more users seek decentralized solutions to manage their digital assets. DEX trading has hit an all-time high of over 20% of the total spot trading volume, according to DeFiLlama, as more users turn to decentralized exchanges. Bitget Wallet's intuitive interface and comprehensive product offerings have made it easier for first-time crypto users to engage with DeFi. A standout feature driving this growth is Bitget Wallet’s advanced Swap function, which aggregates liquidity from over 100 DEXs, enabling fast and cost-effective token exchanges. In Q3 2024, the wallet saw a 125% increase in Swap activity, underscoring its crucial role in facilitating seamless trading experiences for users. This signals a broader trend in the industry, where decentralized wallets are competing with centralized exchanges and becoming critical gateways to Web3 trading.

The ongoing meme coin boom has also fueled growth, attracting both new users and seasoned investors. Solana and TON ecosystems have demonstrated significant wealth effects, bringing liquidity and innovation to decentralized exchanges, while meme coins have boosted transaction demand and user engagement. This surge has increased on-chain activity and positioned Bitget Wallet as a hub for decentralized trading. Since its inception in 2018, Bitget Wallet has established itself as a comprehensive Web3 hub. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps and 500,000+ tokens, it stands out in the decentralized marketplace. The wallet's Swap feature not only enables efficient token exchanges but also enhances the overall user experience by providing access to real-time market insights and trading tools.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, “Surpassing 40 million users is a clear indication that we’re meeting the demand for accessible crypto solutions in a rapidly evolving market. Our Swap feature has become a vital tool for users looking to trade seamlessly and efficiently. We're excited to be at the forefront of this decentralized finance revolution.”

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 500,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

