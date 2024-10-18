Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the 10th Judicial District
LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the 10th Judicial District provided the following three names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Cassie L. Baldwin, Hastings; Natalie G. Nelsen-Pacey, Holdrege; and Kane M. Ramsey, Kearney. The 10th Judicial District consists of Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.
The primary place of office for this judicial vacancy shall be either Hastings, Adams County; Minden, Kearney County; or Holdrege, Phelps County; at the option of the appointed judge. The vacancy was created due to the appointment of Judge Timothy Hoeft to the district court.
