WVDOH hosts open houses throughout West Virginia to share plans and accomplishments
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is meeting with state and local officials and members of the public in each of the state’s 10 highway districts to discuss what the WVDOH is up to and what plans are for the future.
The first open house was held Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in the northern panhandle counties of Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties, which make up WVDOH District 6.
