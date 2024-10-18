Submit Release
WVDOH hosts open houses throughout West Virginia to share plans and accomplishments

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is meeting with state and local officials and members of the public in each of the state’s 10 highway districts to discuss what the WVDOH is up to and what plans are for the future.
 
The first open house was held Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in the northern panhandle counties of Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties, which make up WVDOH District 6.


State senators, delegates, county commissioners, and members of the public learned about 55 projects undertaken in the district under Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, saw that the district had laid down more than 9,000 tons of asphalt patching potholes from 2022 to 2024, and were shown more than 90 miles of paving this year, broken down by county.

